BASKETBALL
UO men’s game vs. UCLA postponed again, relocated — Oregon’s home game with UCLA has been postponed for a second time and relocated to Los Angeles. The No. 22 Ducks (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) were to host the Bruins Dec. 23, but an official testing posting for COVID-19 caused the game to be postponed to Jan. 19. UO has paused team activities due to COVID-19 and its games with Arizona State (4-5, 1-2) and Arizona (9-3, 3-3) this week were postponed. So too is next Tuesday’s game with UCLA (9-2, 5-0), which will now be played Feb. 1 (2 p.m., ESPN2) in L.A. Oregon will have a three-game road trip to Los Angeles, playing the Bruins on Jan. 28, USC on Jan. 30 and UCLA again two days later. UO’s next game is Jan. 23 against Oregon State in Eugene (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Beavers men reschedule postponed game with Trojans — Oregon State has rescheduled one of its COVID-19 postponed men’s basketball games, as the Beavers play USC at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Corvallis. ESPN2 will televise the game. The Trojans were forced to postpone the game, previously scheduled for Dec. 20, because of a COVID-19 situation. Oregon State (5-4, 1-2 Pac-12) plays the first of three consecutive games in Gill Coliseum over a six-day period beginning Thursday against Arizona. The Beavers face Arizona State on Saturday, then USC next Tuesday. USC (9-2, 3-1) plays Oregon State in Los Angeles on Jan. 28. The Beavers have two other conference games to reschedule in Colorado and Utah .
BASEBALL
Mariners opt for virtual offseason community tour — With the spread of COVID-19 still raging and in-person events impossible, the Mariners have scrapped their annual winter caravan tour that featured players and staff traveling all over the state and making stops in local communities. Instead, the team announced on Tuesday it will have virtual community tour. Because it will be held online and not in person, it has allowed the team to widen the event to fans outside of the state of Washington and throughout the entire year. From the press release: “The 2021 Mariners Care “Virtual” Community Tour … will include live online sessions with Mariners players and broadcasters taking questions from fans and visits with patients and staff at hospitals all around the region. All events are virtual. More information … will be available at Mariners.com/CommunityTour.”
