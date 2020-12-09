FOOTBALL
Beavers RB Jefferson cleared to play — Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson practiced Wednesday and is cleared to play for Saturday’s game against Stanford in Corvallis. Jefferson was among five players placed in COVID-19 protocol last Tuesday. Jefferson, who rushed for 675 yards during OSU’s first four games, did not play against Utah. Speaking on radio to The Oregonian’s John Canzano, coach Jonathan Smith said Jefferson practiced for the first time since he went into quarantine. “He looked good,” Smith said. “He has a pathway here to be able to play. Just like everybody on the team, it can change in 24 hours.” Smith didn’t specifically say Jefferson would play, but said he is cleared to play. Smith also said outside linebacker John McCartan and receiver Rweha Munyagi Jr. were also released from quarantine and practiced Wednesday.
Big Ten drops 6-game minimum; allows Buckeyes into conference title game — The Big Ten Conference dropped its six-game minimum requirement for the league championship game Wednesday, clearing the way for No. 4 Ohio State to take on No. 14 Northwestern in another chance for the Buckeyes to burnish their playoff credentials. The Buckeyes (5-0) will try for their fifth straight conference title when they face the Wildcats (5-1) on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. Ohio State finished the regular season with only five games after Michigan had to pull out of Saturday’s showdown because of COVID-19 issues. “The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten football championship game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana, regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the Big Ten said in a statement. The conference determined before the season that teams would have to play six of their eight scheduled games to qualify for the championship game. Ohio State has missed three games because of issues with the pandemic.
LSU self-imposes one-year postseason ban — LSU is self-imposing a one-year ban on postseason play for this season as part of an effort to cooperate with an NCAA probe into rules violations. “LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the university’s cooperative investigation with the NCAA” and Independent Accountability Resolution Process, the athletic department said in a statement. Much of the NCAA’s investigation of LSU’s football program pre-dates the promotion Ed Orgeron to head coach during the 2016 season and hiring of current athletic director Scott Woodward in 2019. “I respect the university’s decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past,” Orgeron said. Some of the more serious allegations involved LSU booster John Paul Funes, who is a former chief executive for a Baton Rouge hospital foundation. He has been accused of paying a player’s father $180,000 for a “no-show job” between 2012 and 2017.
