Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, is shown at the White House Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. The U.S. government paid its remaining $1.3 million in dues to the World Anti-Doping Agency but delivered a brusque message along with the check. A pair of letters written by Gupta, and obtained by The Associated Press, revealed the money was given despite misgivings about America’s standing within the agency.
Poland's Sports Minister Witold Banka speaks during an interview in Warsaw, Poland, March 18, 2019. The U.S. government paid its remaining $1.3 million in dues to the World Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, but delivered a brusque message along with the check. A government official called its absence from the regulator’s decision-making boards a “sorry state of affairs.” Banka called the release of the funds a sign of support from the U.S. government.
Former Husky D lineman transfers to Oregon — Former Washington Huskies starting defensive lineman Sam “Taki” Taimani announced Thursday that he is transferring to the University of Oregon. The 6-foot-2, 330-pound sophomore defensive tackle, originally out of East High School in Salt Lake City, is a two-year starter who accumulated 43 tackles and two tackles-for-loss last season. Taimani first announced his intentions to transfer in mid-December. In late December, Taimani posted a photo of himself in an Oregon uniform on a visit, leading to widespread speculation he would wind up in Eugene. His commitment should help replace the departure of Jayson Jones, who transferred to Auburn this offseason.
OLYMPICS
U.S. government pays remaining dues to WADA with a harsh message — The U.S. government paid its remaining $1.3 million in dues to the World Anti-Doping Agency but delivered a brusque message along with the check, calling its absence from the regulator’s top decision-making boards a “sorry state of affairs.” WADA announced having received the money Thursday, and President Witold Banka called the release of the funds a sign of support from the U.S. government. But a pair of letters written by the director of the White House drug control office, Rahul Gupta, and obtained by The Associated Press, revealed the money was given despite major misgivings about both the way WADA operates and America’s standing within the agency. The government has been critical of WADA for not moving urgently enough to reform itself in the wake of the Russian doping scandal that has upended international sports for most of the past decade. Gupta also highlighted the United States’ absence from WADA’s executive committee and foundation board, the two bodies that make the biggest decisions, despite the country’s outsized financial impact on the Olympic movement.
