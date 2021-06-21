COLLEGE SPORTS
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case — The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the NCAA can’t enforce rules limiting education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges offer to student athletes. The case doesn’t decide whether students can be paid salaries. Instead, the ruling will help determine whether schools decide to offer athletes tens of thousands of dollars in those benefits for things including tutoring, study abroad programs and graduate scholarships. The high court agreed with a group of former college athletes that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football are unenforceable. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court that the NCAA sought “immunity from the normal operation of the antitrust laws,” which the court declined to grant. Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid, and the scholarship money colleges can offer is capped at the cost of attending the school. The NCAA had defended its rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports.
Hot-hitting Stanford sends Arizona packing with 14-5 CWS win — Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford's most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in a College World Series elimination game Monday. The Cardinal got their bats cranked up again after losing 10-4 to North Carolina State in their CWS opener Saturday. They also got payback for the 20-2 beatdown they took from their Pac-12 rival May 8. Stanford led 10-0 in the fourth inning and, after Arizona cut the lead in half, tacked on four more runs in the seventh to assure itself of extending its first CWS appearance since 2008 at least two more days. The Cardinal (39-16) entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 6.7 runs per game and have upped their scoring rate to 9.6 over the last eight games, including double-digit runs in four of them. Their batting average has gone from .276 in the regular season to .326 in tournament games.
Oregon men’s basketball alumni team to play in TBT — The Oregon alumni team Always Us will open its time in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event, in the Illinois regional. The 11-member Ducks squad is the No. 4 seed and will face the No. 13 seed Peoria All-Stars at the Peoria Civic Center on July 25 at noon. If Always Us advances to the second round it will face the winner of Autism Army and SCD Hoops on July 26 at 11 a.m. TV broadcast information will be announced soon. The third and final games of the Illinois regional will take place on July 28. The other top teams in the region are No. 1 seed Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni), No. 2 seed House of ‘Paign (Illinois alumni) and No. 3 seed Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni). Two teams will advance from each of TBT’s four regionals to compete in championship weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena with quarterfinals on July 31, semifinals on Aug. 1 and the TBT Championship game on Aug. 3.
Harden commits to US Olympic men's team for Tokyo — USA Basketball’s Olympic men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed. Brooklyn’s James Harden has told the national team that is committed to playing U.S. men's national team next month at the Tokyo Games, said a person familiar with the decision. Miami’s Bam Adebayo has also informed USA Basketball of his intention to play for the team at the Tokyo Games. Adebayo’s decision was first reported by ESPN, and he confirmed it Monday to The Associated Press. The eight commitments, for now, all either confirmed by people with knowledge or by the player publicly: Adebayo, Harden, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Portland’s Damian Lillard.
