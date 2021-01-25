FOOTBALL
QB Brown returning to Ducks — Both of Oregon’s top two quarterbacks will return this offseason. Anthony Brown, who transferred to UO from Boston College last spring and took a bigger role in the Pac-12 Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl, announced he’s returning to the Ducks on Sunday. Brown was 15 of 23 for 164 yards and two touchdowns and had seven carries for 40 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble in the final two games for Oregon last season. Following the Fiesta Bowl, when Brown went 12 of 19 for 147 yards and had four carries for 36 yards and two scores and a fumble, his private QB coach, Quincy Avery, intimated Brown would be pursuing options to play elsewhere in 2021. That appears to be off, at least for the spring, as Brown will compete with returning starter Tyler Shough for the starting job.
Oregon Ducks assistant Keith Heyward leaving the program — Oregon assistant Keith Heyward, who was passed over for the defensive coordinator position for the second time last week, announced on Monday that he is leaving the program. Heyward, a former Oregon State defensive back, spent the past four seasons coaching the Ducks' safeties. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Heyward, who previously worked with California coach Justin Wilcox at USC and Washington, is likely headed to Berkeley to join the Bears. The move would be an intriguing North Division assistants swap. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal is hiring Cal defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter to replace Andy Avalos, who left to become Boise State's head coach. Heyward was considered for the defensive coordinator position following the 2018 season but Cristobal hired Avalos.
CDC publishes paper on NFL's efforts to play 2020 season — The Centers for Disease Control published a scientific paper jointly authored with the NFL on Monday detailing efforts the league made to get through the pandemic-altered 2020 season. The paper references what the league did in terms of limiting the spread of COVID-19 among its 32 teams. The study says elements can be applicable beyond the NFL to limit the spread of the virus, including “to settings such as long-term care facilities, schools, and high-density environments.” The NFL was able to complete its regular season and the playoffs on time with only the Super Bowl remaining. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play for the title on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla. A limited crowd of about 22,000 fans will be allowed at the game. The NFL found that transmission of the virus occurred in less than 15 minutes of cumulative interaction between individuals, the timeframe initially used in the CDC’s definition of “close contact.” The paper showed that from Aug. 9 to Nov. 21 approximately 623,000 COVID-19 tests were performed on approximately 11,400 players and staff members and 329 tested positive (2.9%).
OLYMPICS
Top Florida official makes pitch for Tokyo Olympics to be moved to Sunshine State — Florida’s chief financial officer wants the Olympics to be moved from Tokyo to the Sunshine State, promoting Florida’s willingness to host marquee sporting events during the COVID-19 pandemic. CFO Jimmy Patronis sent a letter Monday to the International Olympic Committee touting Florida as an ideal place to hold the Olympics. He referenced reports that the Japanese government has concluded the Summer Olympics will need to be canceled because of coronavirus concerns. The Japanese government, though, has called reports that it is considering canceling the games “categorically untrue.” In an email, the International Olympic Committee’s media team wrote that Patronis’ letter had not been received and referred to a statement issued on Friday that the committee is “committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this year.”
BASKETBALL
US women's basketball to train in South Carolina next week — Dawn Staley is going to be busy next week. The South Carolina coach will be pulling double duty leading the fourth-ranked Gamecocks and running a USA Basketball training camp at the school from Feb. 4-7. Staley’s college team will be playing at Auburn on the first night of the camp, so U.S. assistant coaches Cheryl Reeve and Dan Hughes will be in charge. Assistant Jen Rizzotti won’t attend because she is busy coaching her George Washington team. South Carolina assistant Lisa Boyer and Dallas Wings coach Vickie Johnson will also serve as court coaches during the four-day camp. Four-time Olympians Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi won’t be at the camp, but veteran medalists Sylvia Fowles, Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner will be among the 19 players in attendance. South Carolina great A’ja Wilson will also be there. She had a statue erected in her honor in front of the Gamecocks' home arena last week.
SOCCER
MLS to open season on April 3; title game set for Dec. 11 — Major League Soccer will open the next season on April 3 and conclude with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11. Teams will be allowed to start preseason camps on Feb. 22. But the announcement Monday came amid ongoing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and whether fans will be able to attend games, especially at the start of the season. As a result, the league has invoked the agreement’s “force majeure” clause to reopen negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement. The league and the players' union had two difficult negotiations a year ago — one in February before the start of the season, and a second in June when players took a pay cut in order to resume the 2020 season.
