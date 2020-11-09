FOOTBALL
Oregon Ducks ‘more than likely’ will be without multiple tight ends against WSU — Oregon will likely be without multiple tight ends and its No. 2 nose tackle again this week. Cam McCormick, of Bend, Spencer Webb, Hunter Kampmoyer and Popo Aumavae all missed Saturday’s season opener against Stanford for undisclosed reasons. McCormick and Webb both were known to have been recovering from injury before last week and Aumavae announced before the game that he’d be out as well. “More than likely they’ll be unavailable for this week as well," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. "We’ll go with what we can roll with.”
Nick Saban: No. 1 ranking 'even more meaningless this year' — It's easier than ever for Alabama coach Nick Saban to dismiss a midseason No. 1 ranking. The Crimson Tide (6-0) vaulted to the top after an open date when No. 2 Notre Dame knocked off Clemson, which was playing without quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Even though Alabama's remaining regular season schedule doesn't seem particularly daunting, it's still the season of COVID-19 with top teams like No. 3 Ohio State just getting started. And teams never know when a key player — like Lawrence — or coach will test positive or have to be quarantined for close contact with someone who has tested positive. Staffs don't even know when games will have to be canceled or postponed. Saban said being No. 1 in November is “even more meaningless this year than ever before.” “It means nothing at all right now,” Saban said Monday. "And I think especially in this year, because it’s very, very difficult even at this point in the season, to know who is really established as the most dangerous teams in the country on a consistent basis."
GOLF
Garcia withdraws from Masters after positive COVID-19 test — Sergio Garcia pulled out of the Masters on Monday after informing Augusta National he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the second player to withdraw following a positive test. Garcia won his only major at the Masters three years ago in his 19th appearance, the most of any player before winning a green jacket. “After 21 years of not missing a major championship, I will sadly miss the Masters this week,” he tweeted. “The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We'll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April.” Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced last week that he tested positive and withdrew. The field was down to 92 players, with two other former champions not playing. Angel Cabrera, who won in 2009, had surgery on his left arm and is not expected to return until January. Trevor Immelman, the 2008 winner, had his name listed on the board as not playing. He is working the CBS broadcast this week.
Masters honors Lee Elder with scholarship and a tee shot — In a year marked by racial injustice, Augusta National announced Monday it would honor Lee Elder with two scholarships in his name at Paine College and an honorary tee shot next year for the first Black player in the Masters. “It's mind-boggling every time I think about it,” said Elder, who made his barrier-breaking debut in 1975. It was about time, according to Masters Chairman Fred Ridley, who said racial injustice and equality have been at the forefront of the nation this year. “Our question was not so much what we can say but what we can do,” Ridley said. The Masters for some two decades has provided scholarship money for Paine College, a private, historically Black college in Augusta. The Lee Elder Scholarship will be endowed for one man and one woman on the golf team. The fact Paine doesn't have a women's golf program was not a problem. Ridley said Augusta National would pay to start one. Elder already was looking ahead to next April when he returns to the first tee, this time with a shot that doesn't count toward a score but is more meaningful to him than when he first played the tournament.
BASKETBALL
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19 — Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, relegating the Basketball Hall of Fame coach to leading No. 13 Michigan State virtually while he is in isolation for more than a week. “Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health,” the 65-year-old Izzo said in a statement. "I’ve been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. ... And while I haven’t identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus." Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will lead practices while Izzo is in isolation for 10 days. The school says Izzo is the only person in the program to test positive for COVID-19 since daily antigen testing began two weeks ago.
