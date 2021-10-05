GOLF
Koepka, DeChambeau to face off in made-for-TV match in Vegas — Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will finally get their match, even if it’s just 12 holes. After butting heads in a dispute driven largely on social media for the better part of two years, Koepka and DeChambeau will face each other in the latest edition of “Capital One’s The Match” the day after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip. The Nov. 26 exhibition will be shown on TNT and give everyone plenty of time to relive their back-and-forth that began at Liberty National in August 2019 and appeared to cool when they were teammates on the winning U.S. team at the Ryder Cup. DeChambeau hinted at “something fun coming up here” during his news conference at the Ryder Cup. Koepka was asked about it two days later at his news conference and said: “I have no idea. I didn’t listen to the comment or hear what the said.” Both will have open mics during the 12-hole match.
The 'Dinah' leaving desert as LPGA major gets new sponsor — Next year will be the final leap into “Poppie's Pond,” ending 40 years of the only LPGA major held on the same course and still known in some corners simply as the Dinah Shore. The LPGA Tour announced Tuesday that Chevron is taking over as title sponsor of the year's first major starting in 2023 with plans to move it from the California desert to company headquarters in Houston. It would replace the ANA Inspiration in a six-year deal. Japan-based ANA has been title sponsor at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, since 2015. The tournament celebrated 50 years at Mission Hills in April. It was designated a major in 1983, and it was Amy Alcott in 1988 who jumped into the pond around the 18th green to begin perhaps the most famous tradition in women's golf.
GYMNASTICS
Decision to not prosecute agents in Nassar case under review — The Justice Department said Tuesday that it is reviewing an earlier decision to decline prosecution against two former FBI agents embroiled in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse cases after new information has emerged. In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the newly confirmed assistant attorney general for the department’s criminal division will be taking a second look at the FBI’s alleged failure to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against Nassar. Monaco did not elaborate on what the new information was, but her testimony comes a couple weeks after USA Olympic gymnasts appeared before the same committee and provided forceful testimony that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to the USA Gymnastics team doctor's sexual abuse of the gymnasts and hundreds of other women.
FOOTBALL
NCAA waiver will help football teams replace transfers — Looking to address the growing number of transfers, the NCAA Division I Council approved a one-year waiver Tuesday that will allow college football teams to sign up to seven players to replace those that leave. Current NCAA rules state a team can sign no more than 25 players to a scholarship in any year. That includes incoming high school prospects and college transfers. The waiver will allow teams to sign 25 players, plus as many as seven transfers — not high school players — to replace those who transfer out in the first term. Football players still cannot transfer during the season and become eligible to compete at their new schools.
