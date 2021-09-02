Ducks announced nonconference schedule — Oregon women’s basketball’s nonconference schedule is set for 2021-22 and the marquee matchup with UConn will be in mid-January. The Ducks will host the Huskies as part of an ESPN Big Monday broadcast on Jan. 17. It’s the second game of a home-and-home series that began in Storrs in 2019-20. After exhibitions against Saint Martin’s on Oct. 26 and Westmont on Nov. 6, the Ducks open the regular season with back-to-back home games against reigning Big Sky champion Idaho State and Dixie State on Nov. 9 and 14, respectively. Oregon then heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas and will open against Oklahoma on Nov. 20. Coach Kelly Graves said it’s possible for UO to still add a road game on the East Coast on the way to the multi-team event, but isn’t necessary.
SOFTBALL
Ducks ink coach Melyssa Lombardi to extension — Oregon softball coach Melyssa Lombardi signed a two-year contract extension and her new assistant coaches, Samantha Marder and Nikki Udria-Ragin, signed contracts through June 2022. Lombardi, who enters her fourth season of an original five-year deal at UO, signed a two-year extension through June 2025. “I’m extremely proud and happy with the work that Missy and her staff have done,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens told The Oregonian earlier this summer.
