BASEBALL
White Sox hire Tony La Russa as manager — Tony La Russa , the Hall of Famer who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the White Sox 34 years after they fired him. The 76-year-old La Russa rejoins the franchise where his big-league managing career began more than four decades ago. La Russa becomes the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Houston’s Dusty Baker is 71.
TENNIS
American receives 4-year doping ban — A 21-year-old Californian who once earned a U.S. Open berth by winning the U.S. Tennis Association’s national girls’ championship was given a four-year doping ban after testing positive at a tournament. Ashley Kratzer’s punishment was announced by the International Tennis Federation on Thursday. Kratzer was provisionally suspended in March for her test result at a WTA event in Newport Beach, California, in January. Kratzer is ineligible to compete until March 2024. She can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
SOCCER
Thorns sign defender Natalia Kuikka to 2-year deal — The Portland Thorns have signed defender Natalia Kuikka to a two-year deal, the team announced Thursday. A native of Finland, Kuikka comes to the Thorns from Kopparbergs Goteborg FC of the Swedish first division, where the 24-year-old scored six goals in 45 matches the past two seasons. Kuikka played college soccer at Florida State from 2015-18, earning All-America honors in 2016 and 2019 and helping lead the Seminoles to a national championship her senior season. She has 52 caps with the Finland Women’s National Team and was named Finland women’s player of the year in 2017.
GOLF
Malnati grabs early edge at Bermuda Championship — Peter Malnati saw his infant son at a PGA Tour event for the first time since the pandemic, which brought a smile to his face and another birdie on his card for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead Thursday in the Bermuda Championship. The tournament is the first to allow limited fans — no more than 500 a day at Port Royal — since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12. The final birdie was the ninth of the round for Malnati. It was the third time in his last three events he posted a 63 or lower. This round gave him a one-shot lead over Ryan Armour and Doug Ghim, who birdied his last two holes.
