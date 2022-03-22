Oregon ranked No. 12 in both major polls after opening weekend of Pac-12 — Oregon softball moved up in one poll and down in another after its opening weekend of Pac-12 play. The Ducks (22-4, 2-1 Pac-12) are No. 12 with 462 points in the NFCA poll and No. 12 with 337 points in the USA Softball poll after taking two of three at Utah and a game at BYU last weekend. That’s down from No. 11 with 472 points and up No. 13 with 321 points, respectively, last week. Oregon hosts a three-game series with Cal beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
BASKETBALL
Portland Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic fined $40,000 by NBA over fan incident — Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has been fined $40,000 for confronting an Indiana Pacers fan courtside, grabbing his cell phone and tossing it into the seats, the NBA announced on Tuesday. The incident occurred Sunday following the Blazers’ 129-98 loss to Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Nurkic, out with plantar fasciitis, didn’t play in the game. Following the team’s loss, he walked over to a few Pacers fans who were standing courtside heckling him. The 6-foot-11 Nurkic got into the face of one much smaller man, snatched his cell phone and tossed it behind the fan before engaging in a brief face-to-face staredown. Another fan could be heard yelling at Nurkic as he began to walk away.
OLYMPICS
2016 Olympic champion weightlifter disqualified for doping — Olympic weightlifting champion Nijat Rahimov was stripped of his 2016 gold medal and banned for eight years for doping on Tuesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the Kazakh lifter was guilty of “four urine substitutions” and disqualified from all his results since March 2016. Rahimov's world record at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics was controversial even at the time. It came one year after he served a previous ban for doping while competing for Azerbaijan. His integrity was publicly doubted by rival Mohamed Mahmoud of Egypt, who took the bronze medal in the 77-kilogram class. “Maybe after some doping controls, some things will change,” Mahmoud said in Rio. Mahmoud is now in line to get the silver medal with Chinese great Lyu Xiaojun likely to be upgraded to become a three-time Olympic champion. Lyu became the oldest men's Olympic champion in weightlifting last year in Tokyo by winning the 81-kilogram class at the age of 37.
—Bulletin wire reports
