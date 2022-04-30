Cameron Champ putts on the sixth hole during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Champ was tied for second heading into Sunday's final round.
Kurt Kitayama tees off at the 17th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Kitayama was tied for second heading into Sunday's final round.
Jon Rahm putts on the sixth hole during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Rahm had the lead heading into Sunday's final round.
Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Rahm in lead at Mexico Open — Jon Rahm birdied the last two par 5s and got some help from a couple of poor chips by Cameron Champ to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Mexico Open in Puerto Vallarta. Rahm, whose last victory was the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last summer, pumped his fist Saturday when he holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 3-under 68. He liked how he played tee-to-green. An hour or so before that key birdie on the 18th, Rahm was two shots behind and trying to keep up with Champ, one of the game’s longest hitters whose penetrating ball flight has been ideal for breezy conditions at Vidanta Vallarta. Champ went over the back of the green on the 15th and stubbed a chip that didn’t reach the green, leading to bogey. He went just over the back on the next hole, and this time clipped it too hard and watched it roll some 10 feet by the hole, leading to another bogey. From just right of the 18th in two, Champ’s chip came up some 15 feet short and he had to settle for par and a 67. Kurt Kitayama was tied with Champ after a 66.
Stricker part of 3-way tie atop leaderboard at Tour Champions event — Steve Stricker wanted to stay in bed Saturday morning and some of the players at the Insperity Invitational probably wish he did. Stricker took advantage of calm conditions with a 7-under 65 for a three-way share of the lead in his return to the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker, who lost 25 pounds during a health scare that hospitalized him late last year, is competing for the first time in six months and already has a chance to win. He was tied with Steve Alker (65) and hard-charging Brandt Jobe (64), who ran off five straight birdies on the back nine and then closed with another birdie when his 5-iron caromed off the wood framing the lake on the par-4 18th at The Woodlands. They were at 12-under 132. Ken Duke was the next closest to them at 8-under 136.
