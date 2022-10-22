BASEBALL
Astros take commanding 3-0 ALCS series lead
Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night in New York to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.
“That’s what the game’s about,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Even though it may not be, you have to kind of fool yourself that it is a break. And it’s amazing whatever you think can happen usually does happen. That was huge.”
Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in Houston, booed star slugger Aaron Judge after a pair of strikeouts and jeered manager Aaron Boone during pregame introductions.
The 106-win Astros, trying for their second straight AL pennant, improved to 6-0 this postseason. On the verge of reaching the World Series for the fourth time in six years, Houston aims to close out the series on Sunday night when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.
Only one of 39 teams has recovered from a 3-0 postseason series deficit to win, Boston against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. Thirty teams completed sweeps.
WORLD CUP SKIING
Weather wipes out women’s season opener
Rain and snowfall wiped out the first women’s race of the Alpine skiing’s World Cup season Saturday and made the men’s event for the next day doubtful.
Wet snow on the Austrian glacier affected the visibility on the softened course and made a safe race impossible.
Organizers initially delayed the planned start time of 10 a.m. by one hour but decided to call off the race soon after as conditions didn’t improve.
“This was the worst-case scenario — but this happened exactly,” FIS women’s race director Peter Gerdol said. ”We had a couple of hours of rain tonight and then this wet snow around five or six o’clock this morning, so the surface was actually too soft to guarantee a safe race.”
The giant slalom will likely be rescheduled at another venue, to be confirmed “in a few days,” according to Gerdol.
Weather conditions were expected to improve in the afternoon, allowing organizers to start preparing the course for the men’s race on Sunday.
MOTOR SPORTS
Wallace sanctioned, to miss NASCAR race
After intentionally wrecking Cup champion Kyle Larson last weekend, Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday’s NASCAR race, and that’s evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend.
Denny Hamlin — who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI racing team that Wallace drives for — said Saturday that the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes “above and beyond” the penalties handed down by NASCAR.
Hamlin didn’t say what that means, choosing to keep those matters in-house.
“He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn’t represent it that well last week,” Hamlin said. “But, you know, in the grand scheme of things, we’re very happy with his progress. And he knows he’s still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car.”
It’s not just Wallace in the spotlight right now.
Two weeks ago, NASCAR issued $200,000 in fines after finding that Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer slowed on the backstretch of the final lap of a race in Charlotte and helped teammate Chase Briscoe move up enough to reach the next round of the playoffs. Custer and his crew chief, Mike Shiplett, were both fined $100,000 after NASCAR determined Custer’s slowdown was deliberate.
