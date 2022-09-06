OSU’s Grant, Kipper earn Pac-12 player of the week honors — Oregon State’s 34-17 win over Boise State produced two first-time Pac-12 players of the week for Beaver seniors. Defensive back Jaydon Grant and offensive lineman Brandon Kipper were among those honored based on their play. Grant, the defensive player of the week, forced a fumble, had an interception, broke up two passes and recorded four tackles in the win over the Broncos. Grant’s interception set up Oregon State’s first score of the game, a 27-yard reception by tight end Luke Musgrave, a graduate of Bend High. Kipper, offensive lineman of the week, was selected because of an OSU offense that generated 470 yards in total, and 178 rushing. Kipper has made 33 consecutive starts, but this was his first at right guard. In addition, senior inside linebacker Jack Colletto was honored with a Hornung Award honor roll selection, the third of his career. The Hornung Award spotlights the versatile players in college football. Colletto made plays on each side the ball. As a fullback, he ran 41 yards for a touchdown. On defense, Colletto recovered a fumble and had three tackles.
TENNIS
Jabeur 1st African woman to reach semis — Fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur is headed to the U.S. Open semifinal. Jabeur held on for a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tomljanovic eliminated Serena Williams in the third round. Now, she’s gone, too. Jabeur is the first woman from Africa to ever reach a U.S. Open semifinal. She will play either 18-year-old American Coco Gauff or Caroline Garcia. “Just trying to do my job and hopefully I inspire more and more generations from Africa,” Jabeur said. “It really means a lot to me.” She said her run to the title match at the All England Club allowed her to “believe more in myself” and realize, “I had it in me that I can win a Grand Slam.”
BASEBALL
MLB asked to voluntarily accept minor league union — The Major League Baseball Players Association is asking MLB management to voluntarily accept the union as the bargaining agent for minor leaguers. The union’s deputy executive director sent a letter to MLB claiming a majority of minor leaguers signed authorization cards. The MLBPA launched the minor league unionization drive on Aug. 28. Players with minor league contracts earn as little as $400 weekly during the six-month season. They would become their own bargaining unit within the MLBPA.
BOXING
Tyson Fury offers Joshua 40% of purse for all-British fight — World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has parked a potential unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk and moved his sights toward fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. In a video published on social media on Tuesday, Fury — the WBC champion — said he was willing to offer Joshua 40% of the purse for a title fight before the end of the year. “He doesn’t have any excuses now not to take it,” Fury said. “He can’t say I’ve low-balled him and offered him 20 or 30%.” The unbeaten Fury appears to have gone back on his decision to retire in the wake of beating another British fighter, Dillian Whyte, in front of around 90,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium in April. Fury’s hopes of landing a fight with Usyk, who retained the WBA, WBO and IBF belts by beating Joshua in Saudi Arabia last month, were dashed when the Ukrainian said he did not intend to fight again this year. Joshua had intended to work his way back up to being a three-time champion, maybe facing opponents in the second tier of the heavyweight division after losing three of his last five bouts.
