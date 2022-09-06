Pac-12 Media Day Football

Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP fiole

FOOTBALL

OSU’s Grant, Kipper earn Pac-12 player of the week honors — Oregon State’s 34-17 win over Boise State produced two first-time Pac-12 players of the week for Beaver seniors. Defensive back Jaydon Grant and offensive lineman Brandon Kipper were among those honored based on their play. Grant, the defensive player of the week, forced a fumble, had an interception, broke up two passes and recorded four tackles in the win over the Broncos. Grant’s interception set up Oregon State’s first score of the game, a 27-yard reception by tight end Luke Musgrave, a graduate of Bend High. Kipper, offensive lineman of the week, was selected because of an OSU offense that generated 470 yards in total, and 178 rushing. Kipper has made 33 consecutive starts, but this was his first at right guard. In addition, senior inside linebacker Jack Colletto was honored with a Hornung Award honor roll selection, the third of his career. The Hornung Award spotlights the versatile players in college football. Colletto made plays on each side the ball. As a fullback, he ran 41 yards for a touchdown. On defense, Colletto recovered a fumble and had three tackles.

— Bulletin wire reports

