Jessica Korda, right, watches her drive from the fifth tee next to her sister, Nelly Korda, during a practice round at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco. On Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, Nelly Korda made up seven strokes to defeat Jessica in a Ladies European Tour team event in Spain.
Nelly Korda makes up ground to beat sister Jessica in Ladies European Tour team event— American Nelly Korda shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to make up seven strokes on her sister Jessica Korda and win the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour. Nelly Korda had bogeys on her second and final holes but it was still enough for a three-shot victory over her older sister, Spaniard Ana Pelaez Trivino and France’s Pauline Roussin. Nelly Korda finished with a 13-under total at the La Reserva Club de Sotogrande, in Spain. “I haven’t won this year, so it feels nice to get a win under my belt but I’m also very sad as it wasn’t the day Jess was expecting,” Nelly Korda said. “I guess we were hoping for a bit more of a battle going down the stretch, but it’s golf and that sometimes happens.” Jessica Korda shot a 5-over 77 to relinquish her six-shot lead over Roussin entering the final round. She had a 4-under 68 in the second round after opening with an 11-under 61 that broke the course record and equaled the lowest round in relation to par ever made on the Ladies European Tour.
MOTOR SPORTS
‘Lucky’ Larson wins Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen — Kyle Larson zoomed past Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact with under five laps to go, then held off A.J. Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International in New York on Saturday. Byron and Gibbs dominated the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course but came together after the final restart. Byron swung wide coming out of the first turn, a 90-degree downhill right-hander, and the two were side-by-side up through the esses before they collided. Larson was in the perfect spot to take advantage and zoomed past into the lead, holding off Allmendinger for his first road course win in the series. The 40-year-old Allmendinger, the series points leader, had won three of the four road course races in the series this season for Kaulig Racing. “I got lucky,” said Larson, one of a handful of Cup regulars in the field. “They raced side-by-side into there and got together, the seas parted, and I was able to get through.” Sammy Smith was third, followed by Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala. Byron finished 25th, two spots ahead of Gibbs.
