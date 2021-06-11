FOOTBALL
Former Oregon prep QB transferring from Colorado to Oregon State — Former Beaverton High School star and Colorado graduate transfer Sam Noyer is headed home. On Friday, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback announced that he will spend his final season of college eligibility with the Oregon State Beavers. Noyer started all six games at Colorado last season, leading the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record and earning second-team all-Pac-12 honors. He threw for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns with seven interceptions, while rushing for 208 yards and five scores. Noyer ’s addition indicates he will immediately compete for the starting quarterback job.
