Raiders Carr Contract Football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and teammates run onto the field before a game against the Indianapolis Colts Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. The Raiders have given Carr a three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The extension is worth $121.5 million, the person said, speaking Wednesday, April 13, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

 AJ Mast/AP file

FOOTBALL

QB Derek Carr, Raiders agree to 3-year extension — Through a season of turmoil, Derek Carr performed at his best. So the Las Vegas Raiders have given the veteran quarterback a three-year contract extension. The extension is worth $121.5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal said, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity. Despite all of the issues with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason. “I’ve only wanted to be a Raider again and I told my agent (Tim Younger), I said, ‘I’m either gonna be a Raider or I’m gonna be playing golf.’ I don’t want to play anywhere else,” Carr said during Wednesday’s news conference. “That’s how much this place means to me.” Carr said it also meant a lot for him to structure the contract so the team could keep key components around him for a long time while building “a championship team.”

BASEBALL

MLB extends Trevor Bauer’s leave again — Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed Wednesday to extend Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave through April 22, according to a league source. The decision came five days before Bauer’s leave was set to expire Sunday. After finishing last season on leave following accusations of sexual assault, Bauer has been on leave this season since March 11. He has not played for the Los Angeles Dodgers or been around the team during that time. Bauer was cleared in February of criminal charges stemming from the allegations that were brought against him by a woman last June, but he could still be suspended by Commissioner Rob Manfred if MLB finds he violated the league’s sexual assault policy. The league could also defer discipline to the Dodgers. The league is continuing to actively investigate Bauer, who has continued to receive his salary while on leave. A decision could come before Bauer’s current leave expires. The league and union could also agree to extend Bauer’s leave again. The expectation is that Bauer will be suspended and won’t pitch for the Dodgers again.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Bulletin wire reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.