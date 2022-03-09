GOLF
Tiger Woods headlines Hall of Fame class — The candidates are introduced one at a time, along with a list of their accomplishments to support why they belong in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Except for Tiger Woods. There was nothing to say that hasn’t been seen or at least talked about. There was no debate. His election was unanimous. Woods was the headliner Wednesday in an induction class that fittingly included Tim Finchem, the retired PGA Tour commissioner who parlayed the powerful effect of Woods with astronomical increases in prize money and a tour that became the destination for players around the world. Also being inducted were three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning and the late Marion Hollins, the first woman to develop golf courses and a former U.S. Women’s Amateur champion and Curtis Cup captain.
SOCCER
Former Timbers player Polo lands with Peruvian club despite abuse allegations — After having his contract terminated by the Portland Timbers following his estranged wife’s allegations of domestic violence, former Timbers midfielder Andy Polo agreed to a contract with Peruvian club Universitario on Monday, according to a report from Andrea Closa of the Peruvian radio station RPP Deportes. Closa’s report has been confirmed by other Peruvian sports journalists who’ve also shared the news on Twitter. Polo faces a federal domestic violence lawsuit filed in Oregon by Génessis Alarcón, who claims assault, battery and negligence out of a May 23 incident when Polo allegedly grabbed her arm and left an abrasion, according to a police report obtained by The Oregonian. Major League Soccer is investigating whether the club was required to report that incident to the league.
FOOTBALL
Colts trade QB Wentz to Commanders — The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Carson Wentz after one season, sending him to a team he's familiar with from his days in the NFC East. The Colts agreed to trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. Washington is getting the 47th pick in the draft along with Wentz and sending Indianapolis Nos. 42 and 73 this year and a 2023 conditional third-rounder that can become a second based on Wentz’s playing time, according to a different person with direct knowledge of the move, and Washington will pay Wentz's full $28.3 million salary this season. ESPN reported that the Commanders offered the Seattle Seahawks three first-round picks for Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks accepted the Denver Broncos' offer. Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract.
MOTOR SPORTS
Haas rehires Magnussen to replace fired Russian driver — Kevin Magnussen will make a surprise return to Formula One this season with the same team that fired him a year ago. The Danish driver was rehired Wednesday by Haas F1 to replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who was fired over the weekend following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Magnussen signed a multi-year contract and will drive the new Haas car for the first time on Friday in F1's test at Bahrain. The 29-year-old was released from contracts with both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing to return to Haas.
