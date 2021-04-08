BASKETBALL
Beavers’ Tariq Silver to transfer — Tariq Silver is leaving the Oregon State men’s basketball team, the program announced Thursday. Silver, a junior guard from Clarksville, Tennessee, was with the Beavers for one season. He played one year at Eastern Michigan and one at Tallahassee Community College before coming to OSU. “I would like to thank Coach (Wayne) Tinkle and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity,” Silver said in a release. Silver averaged 1.6 points and 7.4 minutes in 23 games for the Beavers. Silver joins redshirt freshman guard Julien Franklin in entering the NCAA transfer portal. Franklin made his announcement last week. The Beavers have already signed transfers Ahmad Rand, a 6-foot-8 forward, and 6-3 guard Dashawn Davis.
UCLA extends coach Cronin after Final Four run — As a reward for taking UCLA back to the Final Four, Mick Cronin has received a two-year contract extension. The contract extension will be worth a guaranteed $4 million per year. The additional years will keep Cronin under contract through the 2026-27 season after he guided the Bruins to their deepest NCAA Tournament run since 2008. Eleventh-seeded UCLA won five games before losing to Gonzaga on a 40-footer at the overtime buzzer in a national semifinal in Indianapolis. The Bruins (22-10) finished with a No. 7 national ranking in the USA Today coaches poll after having entered the NCAA Tournament unranked and on a four-game losing streak.
Blazers sign Hollis-Jefferson to 10-day contract — The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a 10-day contract, the team announced Thursday. The news of Hollis-Jefferson joining the Blazers was confirmed last week but he couldn’t begin playing with the team until he completed the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which included passing multiple COVID-19 tests. Signing Hollis-Jefferson allows the Blazers to reach the league-required roster size of 14 players that teams must meet by Friday. The team is also hoping to sign forward T.J. Leaf to a two-way contract. He is in the process of clearing protocols.
