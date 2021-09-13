FOOTBALL
Oregon linebacker Flowe out indefinitely with right foot injury — Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe will be out indefinitely due to a right foot injury. Flowe, who had 14 tackles and forced a fumble in Oregon’s season opener and was named Pac-12 freshman of the week, missed last week’s game against Ohio State and wore a walking boot on his right foot. “It’s a pretty significant injury,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “So we don’t know. Always hopeful, but it seems to be a little bit longer term than anything else.” Cristobal said the injury was discovered in the middle of last week. Flowe, a second-year freshman, tore his meniscus during last year’s season opener. He was the top-ranked inside linebacker in the class of 2020. Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux remains on the mend with a left ankle sprain and his status for this week’s game against FCS Stony Brook is undetermined.
Injuries to Verrett, Mostert put damper on 49ers win — After a 2020 season that was derailed by injuries, the 2021 season got off to a worrying start for the San Francisco 49ers. While there were plenty of positives from a season-opening 41-33 win at Detroit on Sunday from the return of edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford to an efficient performance from Jimmy Garoppolo and a breakthrough game by rookie Elijah Mitchell, the most notable developments were significant knee injuries to cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that tests showed Verrett tore the ACL in his right knee, knocking out the team’s best player for the season at perhaps its thinnest position after just one game. Mostert will be out eight weeks with chipped cartilage in his knee. After winning the NFC in 2019, the Niners went just 6-10 last year when they played long stretches without Garoppolo, Bosa, Ford and tight end George Kittle among others.
SPORTS BETTING
Online bets on NFL games seen surging as season begins — A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are reported on Monday a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season. That helps confirm an expected big increase in the level of online betting as football season got underway in a nation with many more places to bet this year. GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, said it recorded 58.2 million geolocation transactions across 18 states and Washington, D.C., from Thursday night, when the NFL season began, through 4 p.m. Sunday. That represents a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season, when GeoComply processed 25.8 million transactions. “We expected high volumes, but what we have seen has surprised us nonetheless,” said Lindsay Slader, a managing director with Geocomply. “The level of demand across new markets, such as Arizona, indicates that consumers have long waited for the option to legally place a sports bet.”
TENNIS
Raducanu’s U.S. Open title moves her up 127 spots to No. 23 — Emma Raducanu’s qualifier-to-champion run at the U.S. Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories — three in qualifying and seven in the main draw — to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. The player she beat 6-4, 6-3 in the final Saturday, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada, also made a big jump in the rankings, going from 73rd to a career-best 28th. Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka stayed at Nos. 1 and 2, while 2018 and 2020 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka slid from No. 3 to No. 5 after losing in the third round to Fernandez.
