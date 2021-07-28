NCAA won't re-evaluate penalties for Bush, other cases — The NCAA said Wednesday it will not re-evaluate penalties handed down for infractions cases, a decision that will keep former Southern California running back Reggie Bush from having his 2005 Heisman Trophy victory restored. Earlier this month, the Heisman Trust said it would return the Heisman to Bush if the NCAA were to reinstate him for the 2005 season. The NCAA released a statement saying that recent changes to rules regarding how athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses still do not permit “pay-for-play type arrangements.” Bush had his Heisman victory vacated after the NCAA ruled he received impermissible benefits while playing at USC. The games Bush played in for USC in 2005 were also vacated because he was deemed ineligible because of the NCAA violations.
49ers QB Trey Lance, 3rd overall draftee, signs rookie deal — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday morning ahead of the team’s first practice of training camp. Lance’s agency CAA made the announcement on Twitter before the team later confirmed it. Selected No. 3 overall in the draft, Lance will receive a fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million deal. The Niners have the option to add a fifth year, as teams do with all first-rounders. Lance practiced Wednesday and looked sharp, impressing coach Kyle Shanahan with a pair of deep balls to Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. “It was the right spot to go with the ball both times,” Shanahan noted. “Deebo went by his guy and he made a perfect throw in stride. And then the one to Kittle was pretty good coverage but he gave him an opportunity ball and Kittle went up and made a play.” Lance got reps with the second unit as Shanahan had promised on Tuesday, with Jimmy Garoppolo entrenched as the team's No. 1 QB to start the season.
—Bulletin wire reports
