BASKETBALL
Blazers ‘fully focused’ on building around Lillard amid 76ers trade rumors — Despite interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Portland Trail Blazers have no plans to trade superstar point guard Damian Lillard, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania reported that the 76ers have been eyeing Lillard, but the Blazers are “fully focused” on building around the six-time All-Star. The 76ers have been involved in trade talks all summer to trade Ben Simmons, but they’re seeking a large package in return for the star. The Athletic reported earlier this summer that Philadelphia’s goal was to acquire Lillard, and NBA insider Marc Stein separately reported that if the 76ers were to trade Simmons to Portland, it would be for Lillard, not CJ McCollum, as many speculated initially. Lillard, 31, has spent his entire career with the Trail Blazers and is in the first year of a contract extension he signed with the franchise.
HOCKEY
Carpenter, Murphy help U.S. advance to women's hockey final — Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland 3-0 on Monday to advance to the final of the women’s world hockey championship. The five-time defending champion United States will play in its 20th gold-medal game on Tuesday against the winner of the other semifinal between Canada and Switzerland. Carpenter put the U.S. in front early in the second with her third goal of the tournament. Carpenter got a stick on Lee Stecklein’s shot from the point to redirect it past goaltender Anni Keisala. Murphy scored on a breakaway late in the second. Murphy took advantage of a turnover at the blue line and went backhand to forehand for a shot that trickled by Keisala.
FOOTBALL
SEC won't allow makeup games for short-handed teams — Southeastern Conference teams that don't have enough available players will have to forfeit games this year. The league released its policy on dealing with COVID-19 issues during the 2021-22 seasons in all sports on Monday. Unlike last season, the short-handed team will have to forfeit and will take a loss in the SEC standings for regular season games. The scheduled opponent will be credited with a win. If neither team has enough available athletes to compete because of COVID-19, injuries or other factors, both teams will have to take a forfeit. Commissioner Greg Sankey can declare a no contest if there are “extraordinary circumstances,” the league said.
Saints working 500 miles from home after displaced by Ida — Displaced by Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints went back to work Monday about 500 miles away in the stadium of another NFL team. Coach Sean Payton stood on the star logo in the middle of the home field of the Dallas Cowboys as the Saints stretched out for their first practice since before the powerful Category 4 hurricane made landfall just south of New Orleans. They will practice at AT&T Stadium through Wednesday before a previously planned break leading into the start of the regular season. Saints players and staff, along with about 120 family members, relocated to North Texas on Saturday, when their final preseason game was canceled a day before the destructive hurricane made landfall south of New Orleans with winds of 150 mph, and left that entire area without power.
—Bulletin wire reports
