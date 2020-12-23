BASKETBALL
OSU men hang on to beat Portland State on Tuesday night — Oregon State let a 15-point, second-half lead against Portland State disappear on Tuesday night. The Vikings came all the way back to take the lead, but the Beavers made the defensive plays they needed to and held on for a 67-62 win in a nonconference men’s basketball game in Corvallis. OSU (4-3) outscored PSU (2-4) 10-3 after the Vikings took a 59-57 lead on James Scott’s conventional three-point play with four minutes left heading into the final media timeout. “That’s on us. We never should have let it get to that point,” said Beavers senior guard Zach Reichle of himself and his teammates. Reichle’s 3-pointer got Oregon State back in front. Rodrigue Andela made 1 of 2 free throws and PSU’s Amari McCray hit both of his to tie it. Khalid Thomas made 1 of 2 at the line with 2:13 left to put the Vikings in front. But that was all the scoring that Portland State would get as the Vikings missed their last four field goal attempts. Oregon State’s Warith Alatishe, in his first year with the program, got his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists, a block and a steal.
Ducks men hope Richardson returns next month — Oregon could have its starting point guard back in mid- to late January. Will Richardson, who had surgery on his left thumb on Dec. 2, remains on schedule to return in as soon as six weeks but could take more time to fully recover and take the court for the No. 25 Ducks. Oregon coach Dana Altman said the six-week timetable, which would end Jan. 13, is “the earliest” Richardson could return. “Will’s got a big-time future; we won’t take any chances,” Altman said. “We’ll make sure that we do everything that the doctors tell us to do. I’m hoping it’s mid-January, but I would say somewhere from mid-January to the first of February is kind of where we’re looking.” Oregon hosts the Arizona schools Jan. 14 and 16, Oregon State on Jan. 23, travels to the Los Angeles schools Jan. 28 and 30 and hosts the Washington schools Feb. 4 and 6. A preseason all-Pac-12 first-team selection, Richardson averaged 11 points per game as a sophomore and led the Pac-12 in 3-point field-goal percentage (46.9) last season.
BASEBALL
Ducks Kenyon Yovan, Beavs’ Kevin Abel named preseason All-Americans — Oregon’s Kenyon Yovan and Oregon State’s Kevin Abel have been named preseason all-Americans by Collegiate Baseball. Yovan, a pitcher/designated hitter, is a first-team selection and Abel, a pitcher, is a third-team selection. In 2020, Yovan earned Collegiate Baseball first-team honors as a designated hitter after leading Oregon in hitting (.429), hits (24), home runs (4), runs (22) and walks (15), on-base percentage (.556) and slugging percentage (.714), while finishing with nine RBI, two doubles and a triple. Yovan finished the season with six multi-hit games including five three-hit games after working his way back from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss most of the 2019 season. He is the only Oregon player ever named an all-American as both a hitter and a pitcher during his career. Abel, who did not pitch in 2020 after suffering an injury early in the 2019 season, is 10-1 lifetime in 26 appearances at Oregon State, which includes 10 starts. He has a 3.04 earned run average in 97⅔ innings, with 133 strikeouts to 55 walks and 59 hits allowed. Opponents are batting just .175 against him in his career. Abel was the hero of the Beavers’ 2018 College World Series championship team. He appeared in 23 games as a freshman in 2018, and was 8-1 with a 2.88 ERA. He won four games in Omaha, Nebraska, including the 5-0 clincher in the CWS finale against Arkansas in which he threw a two-hit complete game shutout.
FOOTBALL
Arizona Wildcats hire Jedd Fisch as coach — Jedd Fisch was a law student wanting a chance to witness history when he followed O.J. Simpson’s lawyers into the courthouse elevator. After being confronted, he made a good enough case to earn a seat for the trial of the century. When Fisch wanted a chance to serve as a graduate assistant coach under Steve Spurrier, he left notes on the windshield of the Florida coach’s car for 450 straight days. He got the job. That type of ingenuity and tenacity helped Fisch earn high-level jobs across the NFL and college football, working for coaches like Bill Belichick, Mike Shanahan and Pete Carroll. Now Fisch gets a chance to run his own team. Not bad for a coach who never even played the game in high school. Arizona hired Fisch on Wednesday, hoping the former New England Patriots quarterbacks coach can turn around a program that fell into disarray during three years under Kevin Sumlin.
