WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted in a court prior to a hearing, in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday.

Basketball

Griner back in Russian court — American basketball star Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who analyzed cannabis found in Griner’s luggage. Her defense fielded a specialist who challenged the analysis, charging that it was flawed and didn’t conform to official rules. Griner was escorted into court in handcuffs and placed inside a cage in the trial in Khimki, on the northern edge of Moscow. While in the cage she held up personal photos. The trial adjourned until Thursday, when closing statements are scheduled. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison.

