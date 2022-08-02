Griner back in Russian court — American basketball star Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who analyzed cannabis found in Griner’s luggage. Her defense fielded a specialist who challenged the analysis, charging that it was flawed and didn’t conform to official rules. Griner was escorted into court in handcuffs and placed inside a cage in the trial in Khimki, on the northern edge of Moscow. While in the cage she held up personal photos. The trial adjourned until Thursday, when closing statements are scheduled. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison.
MOTOR SPORTS
New SuperMotocross to offer $10 million purse — Motocross and Supercross are combining for a world championship with a $10 million purse. Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing announced on Tuesday the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship for the 2023 professional racing season. Motocross and supercross will continue to crown individual champions at the end of their respective series, but the top 22 riders in the 450cc and 250cc classes will qualify for the SuperMotocross World Championship. Points from the two series will be combined to make up the SuperMotocross playoff and world championship rounds on Oct. 14, 2023, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The $10 million purse will be the richest in the sport’s history.
BASEBALL
Yankees deal Gallo to Dodgers — Joey Gallo’s unproductive tenure with the New York Yankees ended when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter. The 28-year-old outfielder was acquired from Texas on July 29 last year and hit .159 for the Yankees with 25 homers, 46 RBIs and 194 strikeouts in 421 at-bats. He was booed repeatedly by fans at Yankee Stadium, lost playing time in recent weeks to Matt Carpenter and became superfluous when New York acquired Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City last week. A two-time All-Star, Gallo is eligible for free agency after the World Series.
FOOTBALL
F1’s Hamilton joins Broncos’ ownership group — Rob Walton is adding seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain to the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group. Hamilton, 37, who drives for the Mercedes team and whose 103 career victories are the most in F1 history, is the third limited partner brought aboard by the Walton-Penner ownership group headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Commissioner Roger Goodell has made minority ownership a point of emphasis in the league. Hamilton is Black, as are the new ownership group’s two other limited partners, Starbucks board chair Mellody Hobson and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The Walton-Penner group won the bidding for the Broncos with a $4.65 billion offer, the highest price paid for any sports franchise in the world.
NFL suspends Dolphins owner for tampering — The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league’s investigation found the Dolphins had impermissible communication with Brady and his and Payton’s agent, Don Yee. The league announced the findings of the investigation on Tuesday. The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17.
