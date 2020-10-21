BASKETBALL
Pelicans hire Stan Van Gundy as coach — Stan Van Gundy is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll take over a promising team that includes 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram. Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly. The coach said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he was “excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team” and thanked team owner Gayle Benson and others for the opportunity. In New Orleans, Van Gundy will replace Alvin Gentry, who was let go after the Pelicans missed this season’s playoffs. Part of the problem for the Pelicans this season was that Williamson missed most of the season; he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 58% shooting, albeit in only 24 games. Van Gundy, 61, is a seasoned coach with a more traditional and direct style of communicating with players. Van Gundy spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times.
SOCCER
Timbers’ Ebobisse questionable ahead of Thursday night showdown with Seattle — The Portland Timbers are hoping they will have one of their top players available when they visit the Seattle Sounders on Thursday night in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference. Forward Jeremy Ebobisse is questionable after suffering a concussion during Sunday night’s match against LAFC. Ebobisse leads the Timbers with eight goals this season and drew praise this week from coach Giovanni Savarese. “Jeremy this year is showing a lot more maturity, tremendous quality,” Savarese said. If Ebobisse can’t play, the Timbers still have formidable options in the attack as they clash with their Cascadia rival Thursday night. Diego Valeri and Felipe Mora have scored seven goals apiece this season, while Jaroslaw Niezgoda has added five and Yimmi Chara has put in three. The Timbers (9-5-4) and Sounders (9-4-4) are tied atop the West with 31 points each as the MLS regular season winds to its final weeks. Portland has won two in a row against the Sounders, most recently a 1-0 victory Sept. 23 at Providence Park.
