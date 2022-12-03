WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOOPS
Gray, Kyei lead Ducks past Pilots, 90-51
Chance Gray scored 20 points, Phillipina Kyei had a double-double and 19th-ranked Oregon ran away from Portland 90-51 on Saturday in Eugene.
Kyei and Endyia Rogers both had 12 points for the Ducks (6-1) with Kyei grabbing 13 rebounds. Taya Hanson had 11 points and Te-Hina Paopao and Grace VanSlooten 10 each. Paopao had eight assists and VanSlooten five steals. Taylor Hosendove had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Alex Fowler had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Pilots (5-4). Portland went 1 of 14 from 3-point range and Fowler’s teammates were 13 of 45 (31%). Outrebounded by 20, the Pilots had 21 turnovers that were turned into 32 points.
Oregon State rallies to beat Jackson State
Oregon State rode a double-double from freshman Raegan Beers and a hot third quarter to beat upset-minded Jackson State 63-53 Saturday afternoon in Corvallis.
The Beavers, trailing by five points at halftime, outscored the Tigers 19-6 during the third quarter to take control.
The 6-foot-2 Beers scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Oregon State improved to 6-2. Beers recorded her fifth double-double, the national lead for freshmen. Martha Pietsch scored a career high 14 points for the Beavers. Jelena Mitrovic just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine boards.
Ti’lan Boler led the Tigers (2-4) with 16 points. However, Boler was scoreless in the second half, going 0-for-6 from the floor.
World Cup SKIING
Goggia claims 2nd downhill at Lake Louise
Sofia Goggia of Italy captured a World Cup downhill race for a second straight day at Lake Louise, Canada.
Goggia only got stronger Saturday, finishing with a time of 1 minute, 28.96 seconds. She withstood a late charge by Austria’s Nina Ortlieb, who started way back with bib No. 26 and wound up 0.34 seconds behind.
Ortlieb’s finish pushed Corinne Suter of Switzerland into third place, 0.37 seconds back.
“I skied exactly the way I wanted to in my head,” Goggia said. “I was reading well the terrain.” Suter was runner-up to Goggia in Friday’s downhill race. This was the third World Cup podium finish for Ortlieb. Her other two were in February 2020 and included a super-G win in Italy.
Kilde victorious in men’s downhill despite illness
Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won his second straight World Cup downhill race to start the season, despite feeling under the weather.
Although dealing with an illness all week in training, Kilde powered through the challenging Birds of Prey course Saturday in a time of 1 minute, 42.09 seconds. It was enough to hold off Marco Odermatt of Switzerland by 0.06 seconds. James Crawford of Canada was third to earn his second career World Cup podium finish.
Kilde also won the opening downhill last weekend in Lake Louise, Alberta.
“It’s been a tough week,” Kilde said after the race. “I caught the flu in Lake Louise after a very, very nice weekend. It really hit me hard. Then I got a couple of days to rest and take it easy. … I felt OK. Still feeling it a little bit in my system.”
The Beaver Creek crew members had the course in solid shape a day after a downhill race was canceled due to high wind and snowfall.
Kilde reached speeds around 75 mph in picking up his eighth World Cup downhill victory. That tied him with Kjetil Jansrud for the third-most downhill wins in the World Cup discipline among Norwegian men. The total trails only Aksel Lund Svindal (14) and Lasse Kjus (10). FOOTBALL Ducks’ D.J. Johnson headed to Senior Bowl Oregon edge rusher D.J. Johnson is headed to the Senior Bowl.
Johnson accepted an invitation on Saturday to the premier college all-star game, held Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
The sixth-year senior has 39 tackles with 8½ for loss, including six sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery this season. Johnson got into an altercation with an Oregon State fan on the field at Reser Stadium following Oregon’s loss to Oregon State on Nov. 26 and the program has not announced what, if any, punishment he’ll receive from the incident.
After spending 2017 at Miami, Johnson has appeared in 43 games over five seasons at UO, splitting time on offense and defense. He has 11 career catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns as a tight end, most coming in 2020, and 64 career tackles with 15½ for loss, including nine sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. BOXING Fury hammers Chisora, retains titles Tyson Fury easily retained his WBC heavyweight belt by stopping Derek Chisora again thanks to his overwhelming advantage of reach and height on Saturday.
Referee Victor Loughlin didn’t end the one-sided all-British fight until 10 seconds remained in the 10th round. It could have finished five rounds sooner and nobody could have complained. Not least Chisora, who could hardly see out of his right eye after seven rounds.
“I felt good, I needed some rounds, I haven’t boxed since April,” Fury said. “I was landing good punches. What a tough man (Chisora is). I hit him with shots that would have sparked anyone else out.”
Chisora thanked Loughlin for stopping the bout.
Chisora was game and made good starts in the early going with a couple of flush rights to Fury’s face in different rounds. But Fury shrugged them off and inevitably took control with his jab.
