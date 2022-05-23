Dwayne Haskins Killed Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers in a preseason game Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Haskins was killed in an auto accident on April 9, 2022, in Florida. 

 Jacob Kupferman/AP file

FOOTBALL

Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday concluded. The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office said Haskins' blood alcohol content was 0.20 when he was fatally struck on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just before dawn on April 9. That's 2.5 times the 0.08 legal limit for driving in the state. According to the University of California, Davis, and other universities, someone of Haskins' weight, 230 pounds (104 kilograms), would have needed at least 10 drinks in the hours before his death to reach that level. He also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally.

TENNIS

Djokovic victory closes Day 2 in Paris —Novak Djokovic's first Grand Slam match in 7 1/2 months went about as well as possible. The No. 1-seeded Djokovic opened his title defense at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 victory in less than two hours over Yoshihito Nishioka. He improved to 18-0 for his career in the first round at Roland Garros. About the only uncomfortable moment for Djokovic might have been when some spectators booed after he let out some yells after winning points in the second set. Djokovic is pursuing a third title in Paris and a 21st Grand Slam trophy overall, which would tie him with Rafael Nadal for the men's record.

—Bulletin wire reports

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.