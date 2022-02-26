BASKETBALL
Parrish leads Ducks women over Utes to close out regular season — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 25 Oregon secured the second seed in the Pac-12 tournament with a 73-65 win over Utah on Saturday, the Ducks' 12th-straight win over the Utes. Oregon won despite losing most of a 16-point third-quarter lead as Utah's Jenna Johnson scored 17 of her career high 27 points in the third quarter. Johnson's 7-0 run pulled the Utes within 54-51 to start the fourth quarter, which started with Kennady McQueen finishing a Utah fastbreak. Te-Hina Paopao answered with a 3-pointer and Parrish had a fastbreak layup and capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer. Utah didn't get closer than six down the stretch. Endyia Rogers scored 14 points and Nyara Sabally had 13 as Oregon (19-10, 11-6 Pac-12) had five players in double figures. Johnson was the lone player in double figures for Utah (17-10, 8-7).
Oregon State women fall to Colorado 60-45 — Colorado rode two explosive first-half runs to beat Oregon State 60-45 Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, as the Beavers’ regular season came to an end. Oregon State’s bid for an eighth consecutive NCAA women’s basketball tournament berth took a serious blow with the loss. It appears the Beavers (13-12, 6-9 Pac-12) will need to reach the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, and perhaps win it, to make the 68-team field. Colorado (20-7, 9-7) closed out the first quarter on a 13-2 run, then took a 42-26 halftime lead by finishing the second quarter on an 18-1 run. The Beavers scored a season low for points. Colorado forced 20 OSU turnovers, and limited the Beavers to 3 of 17 shooting from 3-point range. Oregon State heads to the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed. The Beavers will face 9-seed Arizona State at 2:30 p.m. in a first-round game Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Pac-12 tournament runs through Sunday, March 7.
Beavers men routed by No. 12 UCLA in Corvallis — Tyger Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to lead No. 12 UCLA to a 94-55 rout Saturday at Oregon State. Despite the absence of leading scorer Johnny Juzang, who missed the game with an ankle injury, the Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) had plenty of firepower on offense and intensity on the defensive end. Campbell was 8 of 10 from the field, made four 3-pointers, and had five assists. Jaime Jacquez Jr. scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half, Jules Bernard had 16 points, and Cody Riley added 13. Maurice Calloo lead Oregon State with 13 points, and Roman Silva had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers (3-24, 1-16).
— Bulletin wire reports
