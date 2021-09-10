No. 2 Medvedev into U.S. Open final — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final. All in all, this encounter amounted to an opening act ahead of the headliner: No. 1 Novak Djokovic against No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the second semifinal Friday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Big 12 expands with 4 new schools — The Big 12 didn’t even wait for Oklahoma and Texas to leave before expanding and the league may not be done growing after adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. On Friday the conference’s presidents unanimously approved applications from the four schools that sought membership after the Big 12 learned the Sooners and Longhorns will leave for the Southeastern Conference . Within hours of the Big 12 vote, all four formally accepted the invitations. BYU said all its sports will begin Big 12 schedules in the 2023-24 athletic season. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said current American Athletic Conference teams UCF, Cincinnati and Houston will join no later than July 1, 2024, but he “certainly wouldn’t foreclose” on the possibility of them coming in a year earlier .
