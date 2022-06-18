Arkansas starting pitcher Connor Noland (13) throws against Stanford in the first inning during a College World Series game on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. Noland went 7⅔ innings to collect the win in the Razorbacks' 17-2 rout of the Cardinal.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, left, talks with assistant coach Mike Brown during a timeout during the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics June 10, 2022, in Boston. Atkinson, who had agreed to a four-year contract to coach the Charlotte Hornets, reportedly changed his mind on Saturday, June 18, and will stay on as an assistant with the Warriors.
Arkansas starting pitcher Connor Noland (13) throws against Stanford in the first inning during a College World Series game on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. Noland went 7⅔ innings to collect the win in the Razorbacks' 17-2 rout of the Cardinal.
John Peterson/AP
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, left, talks with assistant coach Mike Brown during a timeout during the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics June 10, 2022, in Boston. Atkinson, who had agreed to a four-year contract to coach the Charlotte Hornets, reportedly changed his mind on Saturday, June 18, and will stay on as an assistant with the Warriors.
Arkansas routs Stanford in CWS Bracket 2 opener — Connor Noland allowed two runs over 7⅔ efficient innings, Chris Lanzilli hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and Arkansas beat No. 2 national seed Stanford 17-2 on Saturday in the most lopsided College World Series game in 34 years. The Razorbacks knocked out Pac-12 pitcher of the year Alex Williams in the fifth inning and went on to log their biggest margin of victory in 36 CWS games. It was Stanford's biggest loss in their 73 CWS games. The Hogs (44-19) will play Monday against the winner of the Saturday night game between Auburn and Mississippi. Stanford (47-17) will play the loser in an elimination game. Arkansas scored 11 runs in the last three innings and finished with a season-high 21 hits.
Nationals retire number of Ryan Zimmerman, Washington's first ever draft pick — Seventeen years and 11 days after Ryan Zimmerman was the first player ever drafted by the new-to-town Washington Nationals, and a little more than eight months after he appeared in his last game for the franchise, his No. 11 became the first jersey number retired by the club. During a ceremony before Saturday's game between Washington and the Philadelphia Phillies, the man known as “Mr. National” removed a blue uniform shirt with “11” on the back and handed it to his father, who handed it off to clubhouse and equipment manager Mike Wallace. Then a plaque with Zimmerman's name and number were unveiled on a façade of the upper deck in foul territory between home plate and right field at Nationals Park.
BASKETBALL
Warriors' assistant Atkinson backs out of agreement to coach Hornets — The Charlotte Hornets will have to begin their search again for a head coach because Kenny Atkinson changed his mind and will stay with the NBA champion Warriors after all. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson will remain with Golden State as an assistant coach and won't become the new coach of the Hornets. The move comes more than a week after Atkinson had agreed to a four-year contract. But the contract was never signed, one of the people said. ESPN first reported that Atkinson had decided not to take the Charlotte job. His decision means Charlotte joins Utah as the lone NBA teams without coaches in place.
— Bulletin wire reports
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kick off summer with us!
$13 for 13 weeks
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life this summer. Only $13 if you subscribe by June 21.
• Unlimited digital access to all online content • Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.