BASEBALL

Arkansas routs Stanford in CWS Bracket 2 opener — Connor Noland allowed two runs over 7⅔ efficient innings, Chris Lanzilli hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and Arkansas beat No. 2 national seed Stanford 17-2 on Saturday in the most lopsided College World Series game in 34 years. The Razorbacks knocked out Pac-12 pitcher of the year Alex Williams in the fifth inning and went on to log their biggest margin of victory in 36 CWS games. It was Stanford's biggest loss in their 73 CWS games. The Hogs (44-19) will play Monday against the winner of the Saturday night game between Auburn and Mississippi. Stanford (47-17) will play the loser in an elimination game. Arkansas scored 11 runs in the last three innings and finished with a season-high 21 hits.

Nationals retire number of Ryan Zimmerman, Washington's first ever draft pick — Seventeen years and 11 days after Ryan Zimmerman was the first player ever drafted by the new-to-town Washington Nationals, and a little more than eight months after he appeared in his last game for the franchise, his No. 11 became the first jersey number retired by the club. During a ceremony before Saturday's game between Washington and the Philadelphia Phillies, the man known as “Mr. National” removed a blue uniform shirt with “11” on the back and handed it to his father, who handed it off to clubhouse and equipment manager Mike Wallace. Then a plaque with Zimmerman's name and number were unveiled on a façade of the upper deck in foul territory between home plate and right field at Nationals Park.

BASKETBALL

Warriors' assistant Atkinson backs out of agreement to coach Hornets — The Charlotte Hornets will have to begin their search again for a head coach because Kenny Atkinson changed his mind and will stay with the NBA champion Warriors after all. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson will remain with Golden State as an assistant coach and won't become the new coach of the Hornets. The move comes more than a week after Atkinson had agreed to a four-year contract. But the contract was never signed, one of the people said. ESPN first reported that Atkinson had decided not to take the Charlotte job. His decision means Charlotte joins Utah as the lone NBA teams without coaches in place.

