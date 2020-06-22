BASKETBALL
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza will opt-out of NBA restart — Trevor Ariza will not join the Portland Trail Blazers for the restart of the NBA season at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, next month. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Ariza would opt-out of the season restart to commit to a one-month visitation window with his young son. According to Wojnarowski, Ariza has been involved in a custody battle over his 12-year-old. Ariza, 34, could lose between $1 million and $1.8 million in salary for not participating in the restart, according to Wojnarowski. Ariza has a guaranteed $12.8 million contract for the 2020-2021 season.
BASEBALL
Players' board rejects 60-game season by 33-5 — The executive board of the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected a proposed 60-game schedule by a 33-5 vote Monday, daring Commissioner Rob Manfred to give a unilateral order for the regular season's start and provoke what figures to be lengthy and costly litigation over the impact of the coronavirus. The union said in a statement that the “board reaffirmed the players’ eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible." “To that end we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule,” the union said. Manfred was expected to take the next step later Monday as baseball descends into the type of labor strife that led to eight work stoppages from 1972-95.
