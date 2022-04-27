Hearing officer recommends 2-year NYRA ban for Bob Baffert — A retired New York State Supreme Court Justice recommended a two-year suspension Wednesday for Bob Baffert for repeated medication violations after the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer’s hearing with the New York Racing Association. The 50-page ruling by hearing officer O. Peter Sherwood is not a final decision. Baffert’s camp and NYRA each have 14 days to offer rebuttals before a three-person panel rules on his status. The panel’s decision cannot be appealed through NYRA’s process, which was developed last year after Baffert successfully sued in federal court to get his initial suspension in the state of New York lifted. That suspension in May came before the Belmont Stakes and after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that was not permitted in a horse’s system on race day. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for two years, leaving him unable to enter horses in the Kentucky Derby this year and next.
Suns, 76ers, Mavericks all have chance for Game 6 closeouts — The Philadelphia 76ers are one of three teams that will take 3-2 leads on the road Thursday night, when a trio of Game 6’s are on tap. The others are Western Conference matchups: Top-seeded Phoenix will try to close out New Orleans, and fourth-seeded Dallas has a chance to eliminate fifth-seeded Utah. Philadelphia’s lead looks far more tenuous than the ones held by Phoenix and Dallas. The Suns and Mavericks are coming off double-digit home wins. But the 76ers are hurting, most notably because center Joel Embiid has a torn thumb ligament. And two closeout opportunities have already come and gone, which is why Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers was getting questions Wednesday about past 3-1 leads that haven’t worked out for teams he has coached in the past. The Raptors, meanwhile, continue to believe they can make history. Only three teams have come back from a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7 in the NBA. None has gone on to win the series; if Toronto pulls this off, it would meet Miami in the East semifinals beginning Monday.
