BASKETBALL
Mavericks part ways with GM; Pelicans, Wizards dismiss coaches — Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson, instrumental in the club’s acquisitions of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, is leaving the organization after 24 seasons. The Mavericks said Wednesday the club and Nelson agreed to part ways. Nelson joined Dallas in 1998 when his dad was named coach. Elsewhere in the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that Stan Van Gundy is out as coach less than nine months after he was hired to develop a young roster featuring budding superstar Zion Williamson. While the Pelicans missed the postseason after finishing 10 games below .500, basketball operations chief David Griffin insisted his team’s new coaching vacancy did not result from too few victories. Also, the Wizards will have another coach next season after general manager Tommy Sheppard decided the organization is better off moving on from coach Scott Brooks. Washington made the playoffs three times under Brooks but has just one series victory to show for his five-year tenure. There are now six teams with coaching vacancies in the NBA, with Washington and New Orleans joining Orlando, Portland, Boston, and Indiana.
Blazers broadcast team changing again — The Portland Trail Blazers broadcast team is changing. Again. The Blazers on Wednesday parted ways with play-by-play broadcaster Jordan Kent, sources told The Oregonian, opening the door for the return of Kevin Calabro. Kent, who has been with the Blazers in multiple broadcast roles since 2016, was informed of the Blazers’ decision during a meeting on Wednesday morning. The Blazers have been in extensive discussions with Calabro about a return to the microphone and there is mutual interest, sources said, but the sides have not officially come to terms on a new deal. Calabro took over the play-by-play reins in 2016, when the Blazers moved on from long-time duo Mike Barret and Mike Rice in a top-to-bottom overhaul of the broadcast. But Calabro abruptly left the job last summer during the coronavirus pandemic.
SOFTBALL
Ducks hitting coach gets Boise State coaching job — Oregon softball’s hitting coach is headed to Boise State. Justin Shults, who spent the past three seasons at UO, has been hired as the Broncos new head coach. “Justin Shults has been a part of great success in his career and I believe he will build upon a solid foundation we have in place here at Boise State,” BSU athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. It’s the first head coaching job for Shults, who also served as an assistant at Southwestern Oklahoma State (2013-14), Miami University (2015-16) and Fresno State (2017-18). “This is an incredible opportunity, one I have been looking forward to since I began my coaching career,” Shults said in a statement. Shults developed multiple UO hitters to career seasons in 2021, including second-team All-American Haley Cruse, who led the Ducks in hitting for a fourth straight season and ranked in the top 20 nationally in hits and doubles.
