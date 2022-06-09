Oregon State gets its QB for 2023 class as Chiles verbally commits — Oregon State secured a big piece to its 2023 recruiting class when Downey (Calif.) quarterback Aidan Chiles made a verbal commitment Thursday to the Beavers. Chiles had offers from Washington, Oregon, Kansas State, Washington State, Hawaii and others. OSU was the first school to offer Chiles. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Chiles, who is rated as the country’s No. 27 quarterback prospect by 247Sports, announced his decision on social media. Chiles took his official visit to Oregon State last weekend. He is the fourth player to commit to Oregon State for 2023. Others are defensive end Zakaih Saez and tight ends Cooper Jensen and Dorian Thomas. Chiles is considered a dual-threat quarterback. In six games as a junior at Downey, Chiles completed 70 of 96 passes for 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns, while running for 344 yards and four scores. Chiles’ season ended early due to a broken wrist.
BASKETBALL
No. 1? Magic work out Jabari Smith in advance of NBA draft — Jabari Smith didn’t even attempt to minimize the significance of what was happening. He was in an NBA gym, wearing NBA apparel, getting guidance from NBA coaches. It was a big moment for him. It’ll lead to a big decision for the Orlando Magic. Smith did the first of his two planned pre-NBA draft workouts on Thursday, the former Auburn All-American going through drills for the Magic — the team that holds the No. 1 pick for the June 23 draft. His other workout will be for Oklahoma City, the team that has the No. 2 selection. “If I said I wasn’t nervous, I’d be lying,” Smith said. “But everybody talking to me and getting me through it just kind of relaxed me a little bit. And then, just have some fun with it.” The consensus is that there are three players above most others in the draft — Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero.
