FOOTBALL
Browns, Garrett closing in on contract extension — The Cleveland Browns are closing in on a contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and one of the NFL’s top edge rushers, and the team could have the deal completed in the next day or so, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. NFL Network reported the extension could be for five years and $125 million, which would make Garrett the league’s highest-paid defensive player. The Browns have been discussing the extension with Garrett and his representatives for months.
Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension — The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million on Tuesday, the latest in a lavish spending spree by the Super Bowl champions as they continue to lock up their core pieces as training camp approaches. The deal for Jones, which comes on the heels of a record-setting 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The two sides had been working on an extension since last year. But they were never very close, even when Jones showed his displeasure by skipping the entirety of the offseason program — including the mandatory summer minicamp.
BASEBALL
Free agent OF Yasiel Puig, Braves reach 1-year deal — Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is not official until Puig passes a physical. The agreement helps the Braves address a depth problem in their outfield. Puig hit a combined .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs for Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019. He also stole 19 bases. The 29-year-old Puig was the last big-name free agent from the offseason who had not signed with a team.
BASKETBALL
Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s officials say. O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post. He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene. In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O’Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O’Neal stopped to help.
SOCCER
Portland gets spark from Blanco, Timbers beat Galaxy 2-1 on Monday night — Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastián Blanco scored seven minutes apart midway through the second half, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez had a first-half penalty saved, and the Portland Timbers opened the MLS is Back tournament with a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy late Monday night. Portland surged into command of Group F in the tournament thanks to its victory and a 3-3 draw earlier on Monday between LAFC and Houston. “This is a very important win. It’s been four months, four long months without any competition or friendly matches. Mentally was very difficult, and also physically,” Blanco said through and interpreter. “It’s very important to be able to start this way because it gives us a lot of trust, and it shows how seriously we’re taking this competition and how good we’ve been working.” Hernandez missed on the penalty in the 12th minute as his attempt was smothered by Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark, who also saved the rebound attempt by Sasha Kljestan. Hernandez also missed an open goal early in the second half sending his shot over the crossbar.
