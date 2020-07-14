Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during a in Santa Clara, California, in October 2019. The Browns are closing in on a massive contract extension with Garrett, a person familiar with the negotiations said on Tuesday, July 14. Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and one of the NFL's premiere edge rushers, and the team could have the deal completed in the next day or so.