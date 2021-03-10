SOFTBALL
Ducks’ games vs. Wolf Pack canceled due to COVID-19 in Nevada’s program — Oregon softball’s next homestand will include one less opponent. The No. 5 Ducks (13-1) were to host a doubleheader against Nevada starting at 1 p.m. Friday but the Wolf Pack had to cancel their trip to UO this weekend due to COVID-19 issues in their program. Nevada withdrew from its final three games at Stanford last weekend. Oregon’s revised weekend schedule features the originally scheduled doubleheader with Sacramento State and Oregon State starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jane Sanders Stadium. The Ducks will play Sacramento State again on Sunday at 10 a.m.
