GOLF
Thomas fires 2nd straight 65 for 1-shot advantage at Zozo — Justin Thomas went from a fast finish one day to a fast start the next, and it carried him to a 7-under 65 on Friday and a one-shot lead in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. The average score was 67.87. Tiger Woods managed to beat that, making eight birdies in is round of 66, and he still didn’t pick up any shots against the lead. The defending champion at the Zozo Championship was still 12 shots behind. Thomas was at 14-under 130, one stroke clear of Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli, who each had a 65 .
Ally McDonald grabs lead at LPGA Drive On event — Ally McDonald shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Drive On Championship — Lake Reynolds Oconee. McDonald made five straight birdies in the middle of the round. She had a 10-under 134 total . Danielle Kang, who held the first-round lead with Jennifer Song, was tied for second with Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines. Song had three birdies but also four bogeys and a double bogey to fall off the pace with a 3-over 75.
