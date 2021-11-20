Vlhova tops Shiffrin in 1st World Cup slalom of season — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday, beating Mikaela Shiffrin in the first World Cup slalom of the season. The Slovakian overall champion had been training for three weeks in Finnish Lapland and skipped a parallel event in Austria last week to get ready for the first race in her strongest discipline. The tactics paid off. Vlhova posted the fastest time in both runs. She initially lost a few hundredths from her slim lead of .11 over Shiffrin but accelerated near the end of her final run to win by .31 as the pair continued their dominance in the annual event in Finnish Lapland. Lena Duerr finished .84 behind in third for the German skier’s second career podium result, nearly nine years after winning a city event in Moscow. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the traditional season-opening slalom since then-overall champion Tina Maze triumphed in 2014. Shiffrin and Vlhova have now each won it four times It was Vlhova's 21st career win and first since working with her Swiss coach Mauro Pini, who replaced Livio Magoni in the offseason.
— Bulletin wire report
