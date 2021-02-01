WORLD CUP SKIING
Gut-Behrami dominates another super-G for 4th straight win — Lara Gut-Behrami outclassed the field once again in a World Cup super-G on Monday, winning the last race before the world championships. In a repeat of Saturday’s race on the same course, the Swiss skier had a clean run on the challenging Kandahar course and extended her lead at each split time before clinching her fourth straight victory in the discipline. Her winning streak comes on the back of an extended drought when she failed to win a World Cup super-G for three years. Her 16th career win in super-G put Gut-Behrami in a tie for third with Katja Seizinger of Germany on the all-time winners list. Only American great Lindsey Vonn (28) and Austrian skier Renate Götschl (17) have won more super-Gs. Bend's Laurenne Ross finished 36th on Monday and was the fifth American.
BASEBALL
Hill takes over as MLB disciplinarian; Ibañez also hired — Michael Hill is taking over from Chris Young, who stayed just one season in the role of Joe Torre’s replacement as Major League Baseball’s disciplinarian. Hill was hired Monday by MLB as a senior vice president of on-field operations along with former major leaguer Raúl Ibañez. Hill will oversee umpires and on-field discipline, and Ibañez will be involved in rules, equipment and on-field technology while contributing to scouting and amateur baseball initiatives. Former pitcher Joe Martinez was hired as senior director of on-field strategy, former outfielder outfielder Rajai Davis as senior director of on-field operations and former Houston manager Bo Porter as a consultant on coaching development. Hill and Ibañez will report to executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword, and Martinez will report to vice president of baseball economics Reed MacPhail.
Chipper Jones assumes new role as Braves hitting consultant — Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is returning to the Atlanta Braves in a part-time capacity as a hitting consultant. The 48-year-old Jones played his full 19-year career with the Braves. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018, his first year of eligibility. The new role announced by the Braves on Monday gives Jones his best opportunity for an on-field role, if only in a part-time capacity, since his retirement following the 2012 season. He previously worked with the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations. He also has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN. Jones hit .303 during his career and led the league with his .363 mark in 2008. An eight-time All-Star and the 1999 NL MVP, Jones holds most Atlanta franchise hitting records. He hit 468 home runs and drove in 1,623 runs. Among switch-hitters, only Eddie Murray has more RBIs.
BASKETBALL
Texas' Smart says he had "significant" COVID-19 symptoms — Texas coach Shaka Smart said Monday he had “significant" symptoms while in extended isolation from his team and family after testing positive for COVID-19 as he and the No. 6 Longhorns prepare for a showdown with No. 2 Baylor. “This was not a walk in the park for me, not saying it has been for anyone else," Smart said ahead of Tuesday night's matchup of the top two teams in the Big 12. “When you go through that kind of stuff, it certainly swirls some things around your mind.” Smart didn't detail the extent of the symptoms he experienced, but appeared frustrated that Texas played last week's home loss to No. 9 Oklahoma when the Longhorns were missing their head coach, two starters and a key reserve because of COVID-19 protocols. Smart said his team had several positive tests a week earlier and noted other programs have shut down for several days for less. Smart said that just before he tested positive, he ran a workout with only two players.
