Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during a divisional round playoff game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. He said Sunday, March 13, 2022, he is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the auction company that sold Brady's last touchdown ball for over $500,000 voided the sale.

Sale of Tom Brady's last touchdown ball voided — When Tom Brady “retired” from the NFL, many items from his last moments on the field became extremely valuable. On March 13, his last touchdown ball was sold at an auction for $518,000 to an unknown purchaser. That value of that item completely flipped once Brady announced he was coming out of retirement less than 24 hours after the sale. But the Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported that the deal was voided once Brady came out of retirement. Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who is representing the buyer, said he was unhappy Brady came out of retirement and wanted Lelands, the auctioneer, to void the sale. No money was exchanged in the transaction — the buyer never paid Lelands for it and won it at an auction. “We wanted to do the right thing here,” Mike Heffner, president and partner at Lelands, told ESPN. “It’s the most unique situation that we’ll probably ever encounter in our lifetimes — at least when it comes to sports memorabilia. We’re still not to the end of the book yet; we’ve written a chapter.”

