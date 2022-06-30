Most American men reach Wimbledon’s 3rd round since 1995 — Brandon Nakashima’s victory over 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Denis Shapovalov at Court 12 on Thursday at the All England Club? Martin Blackman was there. That came after Taylor Fritz used a full-on, headfirst dive to reach an unreachable shot on the way to eliminating Alastair Gray on the same patch of grass. Blackman was present for that one, too, just as he was for Jenson Brooksby’s win at Court 17. All in all, it’s been quite a productive — and rare — start to Wimbledon for Nakashima, Fritz, Brooksby and other American men: There will be eight of them in the third round, accounting for a quarter of the 32 players left in the field, the most for the country at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament since 1995. It’s also the most at any major since the 1996 U.S. Open. And so, in some ways, it’s been quite a start for the U.S. Tennis Association and Blackman, the general manager of USTA Player Development. “It was fun. It was really fun. I was bouncing around,” Blackman said Thursday, before heading back out to watch 18-year-old American Coco Gauff beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 6-3 on Centre Court.
TRACK AND FIELD
Pole vaulter Duplantis improves his own outdoor world record — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his own outdoor world record by clearing 6.16 meters (20 feet, 21/2 inches) at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Thursday. Duplantis cleared the bar with plenty to spare on his second attempt to better his previous mark of 6.15, set in Rome in 2020 — when he broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor record. Duplantis also holds the indoor world record of 6.20 (20 feet, 4 inches), set at the world indoor championships in Serbia this year. The American-born Duplantis competes for Sweden and is also the reigning Olympic champion. He celebrated by pumping his arms in front of the home crowd at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, which hosted the 1912 Summer Games. “It’s extra special that it’s here in Stockholm,” Duplantis said.
