Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III is expected to play Saturday, Nov. 27, against Oregon State after the defensive back picked up an injury in the Ducks' loss to Utah Saturday, Nov. 20, according to coach Mario Cristobal on Monday.
Ducks' McKinley expected to play in rivalry game Saturday — Oregon safety Verone McKinley III is expected to return for this week’s game against rival Oregon State. McKinley went down following a 17-yard run by Utah’s T.J. Pledger in the final minute of the first half of last week’s 38-7 loss to the Utes, and did not return to the sideline after leaving for the locker room. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said the starting field safety is “good” to play this week. McKinley, who had three tackles with a pass breakup before the injury, has 61 tackles with five interceptions and five pass breakups on the season. Meanwhile, tight end/defensive end D.J. Johnson is “day-to-day” after missing the past two games with an unspecified injury. Offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee) will be out “another couple of weeks,” safety Steve Stephens IV (leg) remains out and defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson (unspecified) will probably be out again this week, Cristobal said.
SOCCER
Portland Timbers' 2022 season opener announced — The Portland Timbers might still be in the thick of the MLS Cup playoffs, but their season opener for 2022 is now set. The Timbers will begin the 2022 MLS season with a home game against the New England Revolution at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. New England was the top team in the league this season, winning the Supporters’ Shield with 73 points (22-5-7). On Monday, the league announced the 2022 home-opening matches for every MLS team. The full-season schedules will be announced at a later date. In 2022, the MLS season is shifting the regular season to earlier in the year, with matches beginning Feb. 26 and running through Decision Day on Oct. 9. The shift better aligns the league with the international soccer calendar. Teams will play a 34-game schedule, taking on each conference opponent twice and playing eight nonconference games.
