Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, climb Col d'Aubisque pass during the 18th stage of the Tour de France over 89.2 miles with start in Lourdes and finish in Hautacam, France, on Thursday. Pogacar, the two-time defending champion, pushed hard to make up time on Vingegaard on the final mountain stage, but Vingegaard managed to drop him and added more than another minute to his overall lead as the Tour winds down.
Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, looks back to see if he managed to break away from eventual stage winner Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during the 18th stage of the Tour de France over 89.2 miles with start in Lourdes and finish in Hautacam, France, on Thursday.
Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, climb Col d'Aubisque pass during the 18th stage of the Tour de France over 89.2 miles with start in Lourdes and finish in Hautacam, France, on Thursday. Pogacar, the two-time defending champion, pushed hard to make up time on Vingegaard on the final mountain stage, but Vingegaard managed to drop him and added more than another minute to his overall lead as the Tour winds down.
Daniel Cole/AP
Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, looks back to see if he managed to break away from eventual stage winner Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during the 18th stage of the Tour de France over 89.2 miles with start in Lourdes and finish in Hautacam, France, on Thursday.
Vingegaard takes Tour de France's final mountain stage, solidifies hold on yellow — Barring a crash, Jonas Vingegaard is likely to be wearing the yellow jersey when the Tour de France ends in Paris on Sunday. Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar on Thursday and ultimately dropped his main rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s race to increase his overall lead to three minutes, 26 seconds. With only one big test left — a 25.5-mile time trial scheduled for Saturday — the Jumbo-Visma leader from Denmark seems all but guaranteed to win his maiden Tour title after reaching the Hautacam resort on his own. “It’s incredible. I told my girlfriend and daughter this morning that I wanted to win the stage for them. I’m happy and proud that I won for them," Vingegaard said. “I need to stay focused and keep taking it day by day. I don’t want to talk about winning the Tour yet. Let’s talk about it in two days.” Pogacar, the two-time defending champion, took all the risks and crashed on a downhill as he relentlessly tried to isolate Vingegaard. Back on his bike, Pogacar cracked about four kilometers from the finish in the final ascent, with his hopes of winning a third consecutive title all but dashed. “I went all in for the yellow,” Pogacar said. “I did not give up, I pushed my limits and I’m proud of today. Today the best man won.” Vingegaard then went solo to claim a second stage win following his success at the Col du Granon last week in the Alps on the day he took control of the race. Pogacar crossed the finish line more than one minute behind Vingegaard.
— Bulletin wire reports
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.