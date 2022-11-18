Virginia Returns

A member of the Virginia men's basketball team warms up Friday night in Las Vegas for a game against Baylor, while wearing shirts in memory of the three students killed in a shooting nearly a week ago. The victims were honored before the game, and the Cavaliers defeated the Bears 86-79.

 Chase Stevens/AP

BASKETBALL

UVA men play 1st game after shooting

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.