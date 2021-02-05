WORLD CUP SKIING
Paris wins last downhill before championships — Dominik Paris won his first race since blowing out his knee a year ago, triumphing Friday in the last men’s World Cup downhill before the world championships. The Italian trailed Beat Feuz by one-tenth of a second midway through his run but excelled on the bottom part of the Kandahar course to beat his Swiss rival by 0.37 seconds. Feuz had won the previous two downhills and leads the discipline standings. Matthias Mayer was 0.40 behind in third, with Austrian teammate Max Franz two-hundredths further back in fourth. Friday’s result marked Paris’ 19th career win, and 15th in downhill. Travis Ganong, who finished in seventh, 1.10 seconds behind, was the highest ranking American. Saturday’s super-G is the final event before the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, open on Monday.
