BASKETBALL
Blazers’ Collins has 2nd ankle surgery, out indefinitely — Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins has undergone a second ankle surgery and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday. Collins injured his ankle at the NBA bubble during the play-in game against Memphis on Aug. 15. He underwent surgery on September 1. The team originally expected Collins to return in late January 2021.
OSU men postpone Stanford game due to COVID-19 — The Oregon State-Stanford men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of “COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols within the Beavers’ program,” OSU announced Wednesday. The Beavers (4-3, 0-1 Pac-12) had been set to tip off against the Cardinal (5-2, 1-0) at 3 p.m. Thursday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Oregon State’s home game at 3 p.m. Saturday against California remains scheduled, Oregon State said in a news release. Stanford is set to visit No. 21 Oregon at 7 p.m. Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Ducks WR Johnson undecided on 2021 status — Johnny Johnson III’s plans for 2021 are undetermined. The Oregon receiver has not decided whether he’ll return for a fifth season or enter the NFL draft following Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. “I’ve had some thought into it, but it hasn’t really been on my mind, my main focus,” Johnson said. “I’ve been focusing on this game and playing my best football while I’m still here. I haven’t made that decision yet.” Johnson has 15 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns this season. He led the Ducks with 57 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was the No. 3 returning receiver in the Pac-12 entering this shortened season.
BASEBALL
Padres swing 2nd big trade, land Darvish from Cubs — San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller reunited with an old friend in another blockbuster move Tuesday night. The aggressive Padres got Yu Darvish in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, adding another ace to their rotation after announcing a deal for Blake Snell earlier in the day. The Padres got Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and $3 million from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The package of prospects headed to Chicago includes Owen Caissie, an 18-year-old outfielder who was selected by the Padres in the second round of this year’s amateur draft. The 34-year-old Darvish finished second in the NL Cy Young Award race.
HOCKEY
Zdeno Chara, longtime captain in Boston, signs with Washington — Longtime Boston captain Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, saying his former team had decided to move on from the towering defenseman who helped the Bruins climb back into the top echelon of the NHL and win the Stanley Cup in 2011. The stunning move — Chara agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth just $795,000 — came less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp. The Bruins haven’t opened camp without Chara since 2005, the first season after a yearlong lockout. The 43-year-old Chara won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defensemen in 2009 .
