FOOTBALL
Seahawks’ safety Adams’ status uncertain for Sunday — Going into the bye week, the Seattle Seahawks were optimistic safety Jamal Adams would be healthy and available to play when they face the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Coming out of the bye week, that optimism seems to have been downgraded. Adams, who is dealing with a nagging groin injury, did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but said his body is “feeling good” and he is “starting to get back to being me.” However, it looks unlikely Adams will be available when the Seahawks take on the Cardinals on Sunday and he could miss his third consecutive game. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hasn’t officially ruled out Adams for Sunday’s game. Adams suffered the injury during the Seahawks’ 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The team also announced on Thursday that they won’t have any fans in attendance when they face the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on Nov. 1. The Seahawks announced prior to the regular season no fans would attend their first three home games of the season.
GOLF
Muñoz out front, Woods way back after 1st round of Zozo Championship — The scorecards of Sebastian Muñoz and Tiger Woods were unusual for different reasons Thursday in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. Munoz twice holed out for eagle from a combined distance of 219 yards and finished with an 8-under 64 . For the first time in Woods’ 1,277 rounds on the PGA Tour as a pro, he made bogey or worse on three par 5s in a single round. That led to a 4-over 76 . Munoz was one shot ahead of Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Thomas .
Kang, Song share early lead at Drive On Championship — Danielle Kang shot a 7-under 65 Thursday at the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee for a share of the first-round lead with Jennifer Song. The event is the second tournament added to the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic . The other “Drive On” tournament was in Toledo, Ohio, in late July and marked the return. Kang won that event at Inverness and followed with a victory the next week in the LPGA Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. Song closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th, her fifth in the final seven holes.
