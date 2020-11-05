FOOTBALL
NFL investigating 49ers following positive COVID-19 tests — The NFL and the union are investigating the San Francisco 49ers and Bourne for possible violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols. A person familiar with the investigation says the probe is looking into whether Bourne was wearing a face covering as required by the COVID-19 rules. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation haven’t been announced by the league. Bourne was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel were also placed on the list as “high risk” close contacts of Bourne’s. The Seattle Seahawks expressed apprehension for their players in the wake of the Niners’ positiver tests, which occurred just three days after the Seahawks defeated the 49ers 37-27 on Sunday. “We just played them a few days back. We are doing our homework with the timing of his exposure, all that kind of stuff, when he showed first, make sense of it,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday. The Seahawks have not had any player test positive for COVID-19 since training camp began July 28, when daily testing started.
BASEBALL
Baseball Digest names Mariners’ Lewis AL rookie of the year — San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth and Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis have been chosen as rookies of the year by Baseball Digest. The magazine made the announcement Thursday. Lewis earned the AL award. The center fielder hit 11 home runs, tied with White Sox outfielder Luis Robert — who finished second in the voting — for the most among all rookies. He batted .262 and topped big league rookies in runs (37), total bases (90) and on-base percentage (.364). Cronenworth won the NL honor. He hit .285 and helped San Diego reach the playoffs.
GOLF
Snedeker grabs early lead at Houston Open as fans return — Brandt Snedeker found a lot of fairways and greens at difficult Memorial Park, top-ranked Dustin Johnson returned from the coronavirus, and fans were back, too, Thursday at the Houston Open. Snedeker shot a 5-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead in the last event before the Masters. The tournament is limiting ticket sales to 2,000 a day. It’s the first domestic PGA Tour event to have fans since The Players Championship on March 12. Johnson had a 72 — bogeying five of the last seven holes on his front nine — in his return after a positive coronavirus test knocked him out of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.
