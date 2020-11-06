FOOTBALL
Raiders owner Mark Davis responds to COVID-related fines — Raiders owner Mark Davis defended his organization’s commitment Friday to fighting the coronavirus the day after the NFL reportedly imposed heavy fines as well as the loss of a 2021 draft pick for being in violation of COVID-19 protocols. Although the NFL has made no announcement, several media outlets reported the Raiders would be fined $500,000 and coach Jon Gruden $150,000 as well as the loss of a sixth-round selection. “It’s draconian, but there are protocols and they feel that we have violated them,” Davis said in a phone interview. Davis said the Raiders have appealed all organization coronavirus-related fines with the exception of a $50,000 fine levied after a Week 2 win over New Orleans for having an unauthorized person in the locker room.
BASEBALL
Dodgers’ Turner not punished for COVID protocol violation after World Series clincher — Major League Baseball on Friday announced that it will not discipline Justin Turner for returning to the field to celebrate the Dodgers winning the World Series after testing positive for the coronavirus. MLB initially placed blame solely on Turner . The league struck a different tone Friday. Commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement did not absolve Turner from responsibility following a league investigation, but cited decisions made by others, including league officials, that led to Turner leaving isolation to spend time on the field with the team and families. Turner also issued a statement Friday recounting the events and apologizing for his decision.
BASKETBALL
NBA season to begin Dec. 22 — The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to support the notion of starting this coming season on Dec. 22, the date that the league has been targeting in its talks about how and when to get teams back on the floor for a planned 72-game season. The vote, conducted by the NBPA’s board, is just another part of a lengthy process.
GOLF
Jason Day just 2 strokes back of Sam Burns at Houston Open — Jason Day was back in contention on the eve of the Masters after two eventful days alongside Phil Mickelson. Winless in 2½ years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 2-under 68 on Friday in the Houston Open to pull within two strokes of second-round leader Sam Burns at difficult Memorial Park. Day had three birdies and a bogey. Burns birdied all three par-5 holes in a bogey-free 65 to reach 7 under overall.
