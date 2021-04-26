BASKETBALL
OSU men's basketball announces Chol Marial signing — Oregon State men's basketball filled one of its available scholarships Monday with the announcement that 7-foot-2 center Chol Marial has signed with the program for the coming season. Marial, from Rumbek, South Sudan, played the past two seasons at the University of Maryland. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds last season while playing 6.2 minutes and making one start in 18 games. As a true freshman in 2019-20, he played in 68 minutes over 12 games with totals of 10 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks. Marial joins previous signees Dashawn Davis, a 6-3 guard, and Ahmad Rand, a 6-8 forward.
FOOTBALL
Trevor Lawrence adding cryptocurrency to his playbook — Trevor Lawrence is set to cash in on multiple platforms. Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, signed an endorsement deal with cryptocurrency investment app Blockfolio on Monday. Lawrence, the star quarterback at Clemson, is widely expected be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL draft, which starts on Thursday night in Cleveland. His signing bonus will come in cryptocurrency, which will be deposited into his Blockfolio account in a variety of crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Doge. Bitcoin and other digital currencies have increased in value over the past 18 months as a greater number of companies and individuals have accepted them as a form of payment. Bitcoin, which was worth less than $10,000 at the start of 2020, tripled in value over 2020 and now is trading at roughly $53,000 a coin.
New England Patriots reportedly making calls to trade into the top 10 — The New England Patriots are considering selecting a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft. The problem for the Patriots is the top five quarterbacks may not be on the board when they’re on the clock at No. 15. The Patriots reportedly are making inquiries in an effort to trade up into the top 10 of the draft, which begins Thursday. The Patriots reportedly have their eye on former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields should he begin to slide. Mock drafts have predicted Fields being selected as high as No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers down to No. 12 to the Philadelphia Eagles. New England head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels attended both of Fields’ pro days in recent weeks, adding to speculation of the team’s interest. The Patriots reported interested in trading up would go against what the Patriots have done in the recent drafts, which is trade down in the first round. Indeed, another report indicates the Patriots are considering trading down to acquire more draft assets. The Patriots have never selected a quarterback in the first round during the Belichick era. They haven’t selected a quarterback in the first round since selecting Drew Bledsoe in 1993.
GOLF
PGA's Will Gordon, Brice Garnett test positive — Will Gordon and Brice Garnett have tested positive for the coronavirus and have withdrawn from the PGA's Valspar Championship this week in Palm Harbor, Florida. That brings the number to 12 players who have tested positive since the start of the year. That total does not include Jim Herman, who tested positive at home in Florida before flying out to the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui. On the European Tour, Will Besseling of The Netherlands tested positive after the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open. He has withdrawn from this week’s Tenerife Open. His only close contact was his caddie, and they will self-isolate in Tenerife in the Canary Islands.
