BASKETBALL
Beavs men snap 3-game losing streak against Texas-San Antonio — In 34 minutes of playing time, Ethan Thompson netted 22 points on 5 of 13 shooting, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the line to lead Oregon State to a much-needed 73-61 victory over Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday afternoon. The victory halted a three-game skid for the Beavers (3-3, 0-1 Pac-12). Oregon State got off to a slow start and found themselves down by four at the break after shooting 8 of 30 from the field (26.7%). But OSU played much better in the second half, making 13 of 22 from the field (59.1%). The Beavers also shot 21 free throws in the second half and made 16 of them. The made 26 free throws in all, nine more than the Roadrunners even took (13 of 17). Warith Alatishe and Jarod Lucas pitched in with 13 points apiece for Oregon State, and Zach Reichle had 10. Cedrick Alley Jr. led UTSA (2-3) with 14 points and Jhivvan Jackson had 10. Oregon State’s next scheduled game is Dec. 23 against Santa Clara in Corvallis, after Sunday’s game against Southern Cal was postponed.
FOOTBALL
Injured Seahawks TE Olsen returns to practice — The Seattle Seahawks received an unexpected surprise as veteran tight end Greg Olsen returned to the practice field far sooner than most expected. Olsen was designated for return to practice on Wednesday by the Seahawks, less than a month after he landed on injured reserve with a torn fascia in his left foot. At the time of his injury, Seattle estimated Olsen would be out at least a month and potentially upward of six weeks. That would have put his likely return at the end of the regular season or potentially not until the playoffs. While it would seem unlikely for Seattle to have Olsen play this week against Washington, it’s not entirely out of the question. Olsen was injured in Seattle’s 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Nov. 19. It was a non-contact injury and Olsen went down immediately. Carroll said afterward that Olsen knew exactly what had happened and was determined to try and get back this season. The 35-year-old Olsen is in his 14th NFL season and signed a one-year deal with Seattle last offseason.
Oregon lands top-10 recruiting class on early signing day — As Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida prepared to play for conference championships, they signed top-10 recruiting classes for 2021 they hope to fuel their next title contenders. The most unusual college football season in memory brought the convergence Wednesday of the start of the early signing period with the end of the regular season, which includes 10 conference championship games this weekend. The pandemic has altered much about the college football season and recruiting this year, but some things never change. Alabama is on the way to having the highest-rated class in the country. The Buckeyes are not far behind. And it starts at the top. According to 247 Sports’ composite player rankings, there are 34 five-stars recruits in the class of 2021. As of late Wednesday afternoon, Alabama had signed five of them and was expected to land at least one more. Ohio State landed five five-stars. Georgia has four five-stars in the fold. That’s a little less than half the five-stars in the country going to three schools. Only Clemson, Miami and LSU also signed multiple five-stars. Oregon added 20 players to the best class the program has ever signed. The Ducks have the sixth-ranked class overall and the best in the Pac-12, with 16 four-star recruits and five three-stars.
